He made the call at the ongoing All Nigerian Editors' Conference happening at the Banquet Hall in State House, Abuja

The president advocated for responsible journalism that strengthens democracy rather than undermining it

Abuja, Nigeria - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

The president spoke at the opening of the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC 2025) held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja

The President urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

“Social media has made every citizen a potential publisher. This has benefits, but it also increases the speed and scale of misinformation. You can criticize the government, but do so with knowledge and fairness.”

Protect the image of the country

President Tinubu noted that while the digital age has democratised information, it has also weaponised ignorance.

He urged the media to act as the nation’s conscience, using their platforms to promote truth, discipline, and unity in a politically charged environment.

He said:

“What should be worrisome to you is the image of the country you project to the outside world.

"Your institution must build a nation of credibility and integrity that the world can respect.” Tinubu said.

Tinubu says democracy must be strengthened

Emphasising the media’s role in democracy, Tinubu said freedom of expression should be used to strengthen governance, not sabotage it.

He urged editors to wield their influence with fairness and national responsibility.

“Freedom of expression must strengthen, not sabotage, democracy,”

He cautioned that sensationalism and unverified content can erode public trust, reminding editors that responsible journalism remains one of the strongest pillars of a functioning democracy.

Editors warn of shrinking newsrooms

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, painted a grim picture of the state of Nigerian journalism, saying many newsrooms are struggling to survive.

He appealed to the Tinubu administration to support the media through tax reliefs, grants, and low-interest loans.

He noted that shrinking revenue and inflation have made it difficult for outlets to pay salaries or sustain operations.

“Democracy itself is under threat as Nigeria’s press continues to shrink under economic hardship, many newsrooms are barely staying afloat and struggling to pay salaries." Anaba warned.

Uzodimma says Editors also share blame

Delivering the keynote address, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urged editors to examine their own role in the nation’s trust deficit, especially as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.

He said editorial choices can either “heal or divide” the country, adding that the media must rise above partisanship to rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s institutions.

“You cannot call leaders to accountability while practicing bias in the newsroom,” Uzodimma said.

The focus of the conference

Legit.ng reports that the 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference brought together over 500 editors and media executives from across the country, with the theme: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors.”

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Arise News and ThisDay Newspaper, chaired the conference, while media veterans such as Segun Osoba, Femi Adesina, and Garba Shehu were in attendance.

On the second day, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd), is expected to speak on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security,” while Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University will discuss “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap.”

