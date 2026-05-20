Peter Obi visited Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso after a successful screening for the NDC presidential candidacy

Nigerians expressed optimism over Obi and Kwankwaso's potential leadership for the 2027 election

Kwankwaso described their meeting as promising, asserting a bright future for Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, visited former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, after his successful screening.

Legit.ng reports that Obi was screened at the NDC Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso, sparks hope for NDC 2027 unity. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Obi, while speaking on the exercise, said that his credentials were thoroughly checked, including his date of birth and NYSC certificate.

Speaking about Obi’s visit, Kwankwaso said the visit was full of promise, adding that the future is bright.

The 2023 NNPP presidential candidate stated this via his X handle @KwankwasoRM, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

“Last night, I received a courtesy visit from my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, shortly after his successful screening as the presidential aspirant of our party, the NDC.

“The future is bright and full of promise.”

Obi and Kwankwaso have been holding discussions on strengthening the opposition front against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso

@tochukwuokaforr

Sir, the legacy I believe would bring both of you true fulfilment in life is helping to rescue and rebuild this country called Nigeria. I genuinely believe you both possess the capacity, influence, and strength of character to make that happen. It is a sacrifice and commitment.

@d_truth_

Great to see Obi & Kwankwaso uniting! Together ahead of 2027, they’ll fix leadership, accountability & human capital. Nigeria will be OK. Future indeed bright! #ObiKwankwaso2027.

@Ikman5

There is something conservative about Kwankwaso on this OK Ticket. He is not bringing the force & flair to it. His body language is like, let's watch & see. He is somewhat cautious and reserved in his use of words about the joint ambition. Well, maybe I am overanalyzing it!

@solexjp

The future is indeed bright with both of them piloting the affairs of the country come 2027. Nigeria must be OK in our lifetime!

Peter Obi connects with Kwankwaso immediately after the NDC screening. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: Obi-Kwankwaso alliance under threat

Recall that the Kano state governor's aide called the Kwankwaso-Obi partnership ahead of the 2027 election temporary and unlikely to succeed.

Sanusi Bature said Kwankwaso considered joining Bola Ahmed Tinubu's APC but cancelled his appointment with the President.

He said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) struggled to be viable independently, prompting discussions of coalition options.

2027 elections: Peter Obi downplays Jonathan's threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi addressed the 2027 presidential race and dismissed claims that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan could pose a threat to his ambition.

Obi said he is focused on building a better Nigeria rather than rival candidates in the upcoming election.

He said the NDC screening reflected commitment to due process and accountability in candidate selection.

Source: Legit.ng