An Arsenal fan has offered a funny piece of advice to ladies who are married to fans of the English club, after their Premier League title win was confirmed on Tuesday night

Manchester City managed a draw against Bournemouth in their match on Tuesday night, May 19, to mathematically confirm Arsenal's first English Premier League title in 22 years

While the win has sent the club's fans into a frenzy and sparked a massive celebration on social media, the man pointed out to the wives of Arsenal fans that an opportunity has now presented itself

Olumide Lawrence Odeyemi, an Arsenal fan, has sent a humorous message to the wives of Arsenal fans after the club was confirmed as the winners of the 2025/2026 Premier League season, ending a 22-year drought.

This was thanks to Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, which guaranteed Arsenal the title.

A man has sent a message to the wives of Arsenal fans. Photo Credit: Arsenal, Olumide Lawrence Odeyemi

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the win on Facebook, Olumide, in a post on May 20, drew the attention of the wives of Arsenal fans to the opportunity the title win has presented them and the need to seize it to get whatever they desire from their husbands.

Olumide urged the wives to cash in. He wrote:

"Arsenal wives, this is your opportunity to get whatever you want. Cash in!!!"

His message to Arsenal fans' wives amused many people.

A man advises the wives of Arsenal fans to take advantage of the opportunity of the club's title win. Photo Credit: Olumide Lawrence Odeyemi, Arsenal

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Arsenal: Fan's advice to women generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Arsenal fan's advice below:

Olabisi Zainab Olapeju said:

"Congratulations OG....It's a well deserved victory."

Humble Mhinuell said:

"My gf can bill me for iPhone 17 I will give her."

Bolatito Sanusi Obadina said:

"My hubby is so happy and I am so happy for him.

"They deserve it.

"Let me quickly try this advice."

Temitope Gbenga-Afesojaye said:

"Oyaaaaaa.

"Make he come back fess, he must buy catfish pepper soup and yoghurt for me today."

Opeoluwa Sarafa-Lawal said:

"GBA oooo.

"I'm utilizing this win to the fullest. Time to get paid for all the consolations I've given over the years.

"We gonna parrrry."

Debbie AO Akpata-Akinola said:

"You are very late to this update. Me wey don collect lunch money plus miscellaneous since last night. Lunch money sef don set for weekend from my elder bro... e good to get arsenal fans for family oo. Dey play my fans."

Francis Maduekwe II said:

"Bia Olumide...take ya time ooo. Which kain expo be this one nah."

Kanu Nwankwo reacts to Arsenal's title win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo had reacted to Arsenal's EPL title win.

Mikel Arteta’s side were officially crowned champions on Tuesday evening after City played out a 1-1 draw, mathematically ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of retaining the trophy. The triumph sparked emotional reactions across the Arsenal family, but few messages captured the moment more than Kanu’s passionate tribute to the north London club.

The former Super Eagles captain, who remains one of Arsenal’s most beloved former stars, took to social media shortly after the final whistle to celebrate the achievement. His tweet immediately drew thousands of reactions from supporters, particularly Nigerian fans who still regard the former striker as one of the major reasons Arsenal became hugely popular in the country.

Source: Legit.ng