Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu celebrates club’s first Premier League title in 22 years

Nigerian icon praises Mikel Arteta’s side after Manchester City dropped points

Fans hail Kanu for inspiring generations of Arsenal supporters across Nigeria

Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu has led celebrations after the Gunners finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title following Manchester City’s slip against Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side were officially crowned champions on Tuesday evening after City played out a 1-1 draw, mathematically ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of retaining the trophy.

Arsenal players celebrating the EPL title win at the club's training centre. Credit: Arsenal

Source: UGC

The triumph sparked emotional reactions across the Arsenal family, but few messages captured the moment more than Kanu’s passionate tribute to the north London club.

The former Super Eagles captain, who remains one of Arsenal’s most beloved former stars, took to social media shortly after the final whistle to celebrate the achievement.

“KAN U believe it??? Arsenal Forever,” Kanu posted on X.

"The Gunners worked so hard for this. Difficult but they fought. Very well deserved. Come on you gunners.”

Kanu remains an Arsenal icon in Nigeria

The message immediately drew thousands of reactions from supporters, particularly Nigerian fans who still regard the former striker as one of the major reasons Arsenal became hugely popular in the country.

Kanu’s relationship with Arsenal supporters remains special decades after his departure from the club.

The Nigerian forward played a key role during one of the most successful periods in Arsenal’s history under legendary manager Arsène Wenger.

During his time in north London, Kanu won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, while also becoming part of the famous “Invincibles” squad that went unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 league campaign.

Kanu with the golden Premier League trophy he won at Arsenal in 2004. Photo: Arsenal

Source: UGC

Kanu was twice crowned African Player of the Year and is still celebrated as one of the finest Nigerian players ever to grace European football.

Following Arsenal’s latest title triumph, supporters flooded his social media page with emotional tributes about his influence on their football journey.

One fan, @Akibonopeyemi11, wrote:

“Papilo, you brought me to this club and I am happy to be a Gunner.”

Another supporter, @i_am_Abiodun_, added:

“I started supporting Arsenal because of you. My love for you made me fall deeply in love with this team.”

@KunmiBayo also highlighted Kanu’s lasting influence on Arsenal’s popularity in Nigeria.

“We cannot talk about Arsenal in Nigeria without mentioning you. Thank you.”

Several fans also reflected on Arsenal’s painful wait for another title since the Invincibles era.

“That was actually the last time they won it. Congratulations to Arsenal, well deserved,” @SaintRay9 posted.

Many repeatedly referenced the famous phrase “Papilo, one day you will make us proud” while reacting to Kanu’s post.

“You were instrumental in bringing millions of Nigerian fans to Arsenal for life,” @akadazzle1 wrote.

Another fan, @shollychei, added:

“You were the reason many of us back home stayed devoted to Arsenal. Thank you, legend.”

Arsenal stars and legends join celebrations

The title success triggered celebrations across Arsenal’s current squad and former players.

According to Sky Sports, midfielder Declan Rice shared pictures alongside his teammates on Instagram with the caption:

“I told you all.. it’s done.”

Captain Martin Odegaard also appeared in a viral social media post holding the famous Arsenal bottle that Manchester City fans once used to mock the Gunners for “bottling” the title race.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright celebrates with supporters at Emirates Stadium. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Former manager Arsène Wenger, who guided Arsenal to their last league triumph in 2004, also sent a congratulatory message to the players.

“You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment,” Wenger said in a celebratory video shared by the club.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith equally praised Arteta’s work after years of near misses.

“Brilliant! It’s fully deserved,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“Arsenal have had the best defence — they haven’t had the best attack — but as an overall unit Mikel Arteta has done incredibly well.”

Arsenal eye more silverware

Legit.ng previously reported that the Gunners will officially lift the Premier League trophy after their final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The North London club could also still crown the campaign with European glory as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

Source: Legit.ng