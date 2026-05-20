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“They Were Laughing”: Bukayo Saka Sends Message to Doubters After Arsenal Lift EPL Title, Video
Football

“They Were Laughing”: Bukayo Saka Sends Message to Doubters After Arsenal Lift EPL Title, Video

by  Dare Kuti
3 min read
  • England international Bukayo Saka has sent a message to Arsenal detractors following their triumph
  • Bournemouth held Manchester City to a dramatic 1-1 draw as Arsenal clinched the 2025/26 Premier League title after a 22-year wait
  • Mixed reactions have trailed the comments of Saka as Gunners fans celebrate worldwide

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Bukayo Saka has caused a major stir on social media after Arsenal were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Gunners were officially declared champions after Bournemouth held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

The Cherries took a deserved lead in the 39th minute through 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi.

Read also

Man gets emotional after Arsenal won Premier League after 22 years, what he did draws attention

Bournemouth, Eli Junior Kroupi, Manchester City, Arsenal, Premier League, England.
Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi scored against Manchester City as Arsenal lifts the Premier League title after 22 years. Photo by: Eddie Keogh.
Source: Getty Images

The youngster produced a moment of brilliance, curling a stunning effort into the top corner past Gianluigi Donnarumma after a slick team move, per Al Jazeera.

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The Citizens eventually found a late equaliser as Erling Haaland reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box after it ricocheted off the post, smashing it into the back of the net.

Saka fires message at doubters

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has aimed a dig at the club’s doubters after helping the Gunners win the 2025/26 English Premier League title.

Saka and his teammates reportedly watched the Bournemouth versus Manchester City clash together at Arsenal’s training ground before celebrating the club’s first league title in 22 years, per Gazette & Herald.

The England international said the players, coaching staff and management had endured criticism, insults and trolling throughout the campaign from those who doubted their title credentials.

Read also

EPL 2025/26 title: Atiku speaks on why Arsenal finally won league after 22 years

Watch the video:

He insisted Arsenal have now earned respect after finally lifting the trophy. Saka said:

"Light that up.
"Let me tell you something, 22 years, they were laughing and joking, but they’re not laughing anymore. It’s going to be shining bright.”

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that followed Bukayo Saka's message. Read them below:

@BonneyKDennis1 said:

"He is not lying, Patrice Evra had the cojones to call us Netflix and thankfully the series is over with a trophy at the end of it! How sweet can it be?

Read also

Mikel Arteta sends important message to Bournemouth ahead of crucial EPL clash vs Man City, video

Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, Gunners, Premier League, England, London, Football.
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka says the Gunners will be respected after winning the Premier League title after 22 years. Photo by: MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.
Source: Getty Images

@Xaffy11 added:

"For 22 years Arsenal fans were the punchline.
"Now the jokes have stopped and the trophies are talking 😮‍💨😂❤️🔥."

@Olamiblessed01 said:

"New players will just be Happy because we won but Its players like Saka, big Gabi, Martinelli, Ben White, Saliba. That will know the real value of this trophy. Congratulations to us @Arsenal. It's been 22 years since I joined this massive family with nobody's help. It worth it"

Meanwhile, coach Mikel Arteta had previously thrown his weight behind Bournemouth ahead of their encounter against Manchester City.

The Spanish coach joked about being the biggest supporter of the Cherries and Andoni Iraola.

Mysterious cat predicted Bournemouth vs Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos correctly predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Man City.

The feline oracle predicted a draw, which Erling Haaland’s late strike confirmed and handed the Gunners their first league title in 22 years.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dare Kuti avatar

Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
ArsenalBukayo SakaEnglish Premier League
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