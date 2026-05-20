A Nigerian man has shared a rare video of himself and Alexx Ekubo working on a project during his last meet up three months ago

The man explained that he had a disturbing dream about the late movie star two weeks before his tragic passing

Social media users reacted to the clip with many pointing out observations regarding the late actor's physical appearance in the video

A Nigerian man has shared a previously unseen video of himself and the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, amidst the ongoing social media reactions trailing the movie star's tragic demise.

The man, identified as Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomudike, took to his Instagram page to mourn the actor while making revelations about their final moments.

A Nigerian man shares a rare video of himself with Alexx Ekubo before his passing. Photo credit: @lucky ikechukwu ujomudike, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Man recounts final dream about Alexx Ekubo

In the video, Ujomudike and the late actor Akexx Ekubo appeared to be inspecting some ongoing construction projects. The clip showed them walking through the site and making notable observations about the structural work.

Ujomudike expressed intense grief over the loss, stating that they had numerous plans for the future.

In his Instagram caption, Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomudike wrote:

"This past few days have been the worst days of my life, still trying to figure out where it all went wrong Alex this was not the plan, my last visit to Nigeria 3month ago we had a lot of plan put in place things we wanted to do when I come back again I didn’t know this was the last time I will see you even when I went back we keep communicating and planning this really hard for me to bear, 2 weeks ago I saw you in the dream you were not looking good and I asked you what’s wrong you couldn’t give me a conclusive answer I woke up and told madam then called mummy because I couldn’t reach you again but she told me you’re ok just for her to call me on Monday that you need prayers and started praying and I was shaking, everything still look like a dream to me I don’t know how long this pain will last but we can’t question God you wanted to live a quiet life with your family off social media drama, you always seek for my advice in every step. This hit differently still confuse people keep calling me sending messages if you’re truly gone. You fought hard to stay alive but the pain was unbearable am totally broken i can’t believe my lil brother is gone this is really hard for me deal God why Ikuku Oma"

Reactions as man post Alexx Ekubo video

Taking to the comment section, Instagram users shared their thoughts accordingly. Some opined that his appearance seemed off in the video.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

remyzbae said:

"Oh my he’s already down here 😢😢looking so weary but still pushing. This video is not like his regular videos…. This is three months ago?"

d_bestivy said:

"Sabi boy!!!! Never caught unfresh! Chai. 😢"

amy.blessed_ said:

"This video was three months ago? Alexx you kept it together for too long. You were such a strong man."

Watch the emotional video below:

Alexx Ekubo's friend shares last message screenshot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a friend of Alexx Ekubo wrote a letter to him and showed screenshots of their chats, including the last message he sent weeks before he died.

Source: Legit.ng