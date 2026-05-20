Nollywood actor Yul Edochie stepped into the conversation around Frank Edoho’s marital crisis

Recall that the media personality and his ex-wife have been in the news over cheating allegations

Yul Edochie, in his recent post, told what to do when their wife defiles their marital bed

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to the ongoing marital crisis involving media personality Frank Edoho.

In a recent post on Elon Musk’s X platform, Edochie stirred controversy with what many have described as “dangerous advice” to men facing infidelity in marriage.

Yul Edochie sparks outrage with advice tied to Edoho scandal. Credit: @yuledochie, @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

He argued that once a man discovers his wife is cheating, the only option is to leave immediately, warning that forgiveness would make the man appear weak.

Quoting his words:

“Once you find out your wife is cheating on you, leave her immediately. Men, stop tolerating nonsense all in the name of marriage. Don’t negotiate anything with her. Don’t condone. Don’t discuss with her boyfriend. Let her go quickly.

And move on. If you forgive her and continue, you have confirmed to her that you’re a weak man. Danger looms for you. That decision will come back later to hunt you. Women deal mercilessly with weak men.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, had the internet buzzing after she shared pictures of alleged bank transactions between the TV host and reported call girls.

Recall that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

However, in a new update, the businesswoman shared bank receipts showing how the media personality allegedly transferred several amounts to different unknown women.

The money ranged between #14,000 and #200, 000.

Legit.ng also reported that the ex-wife of Frank Edoho shared photos of couple-like outings between Frank and socialite Amaka Okeke.

This was after the Nigerian business executive Amaka Okeke broke her silence on allegations levelled against her by Sandra.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

While Ms Ugboaja has yet to respond publicly, both Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke maintained their denials in separate statements made on their Instagram accounts.

Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

Frank Edoho drama escalates after Yul Edochie’s advice. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's remarks

Edochie’s remarks have sparked heated debates online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

solomonbbuchi said:

"Hope we are holding this advice when a man cheats too?"

wallpaperplace

"Ignore the message and messenger ooooo!! Em own don spoil, make your own nor rotten 😃😃."

odugbesanmaria said:

"But you were begging your wife to forgive you! Thankfully she is a strong woman."

veronicasdaughter said:

"This was the advice May took and ran with."

luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"Says a cheating husband 🫡."

ohunenejoy_ said:

"Coming from you , Yul !!?????"

mitchy.finer said:

"If you live in a glass house don’t throw stones."

ademolaadebayo_ said:

"No matter the situation, as long as you are married, you are not justified in cheating on your husband or wife. And a man who dates a married woman, knowing she is married, is wrong too. vice versa."

chayzun said:

"This is 1000% True! Just that this advice is not for men only it’s for women tooo! Don’t negotiate with a chest leave asap!"

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng