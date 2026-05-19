Atiku Abubakar's camp dismissed claims of his illness as unfounded and defamatory

The former vice president is actively preparing for the ADC's 2027 elections

Atiku's team urges Nigerians to ignore sensationalist reports from Sahara Reporters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The camp of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has rubbished rumour that its principalis ill and on bed rest.

Atiku’s camp said the ADC chieftain is hale, hearty, and preparations for the party’s 2027 screening and primary election.

Atiku Abubakar counters illness rumours, gears up for 2027 primaries. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The Atiku Media Office described Sahara Reporters’ story as a fiction and regrettable descent into yellow journalism.

“His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, is hale, hearty, and fully engaged in preparations for the @ADCNig screening and primary election."

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Atiku’s aide, Paul Ibe @omonlakiki on Monday, May 18, 2026.

According to the statement, Atiku has been actively engaged in high-level consultations and strategic meetings with key ADC stakeholders.

“Following the submission of his nomination forms on Thursday, the Waziri Adamawa observed Juma’at prayers at the mosque on Friday and has remained actively engaged in high-level consultations and strategic meetings with key party stakeholders as part of the ongoing democratic process.”

Atiku’s camp accused the publisher of reckless speculation, anonymous gossip, and manufactured falsehoods.

They urged Nigerians to disregard the mischievous report in its entirety.

Atiku’s team said the former vice president remains strong, focused, and fully prepared for the task ahead.

Nigerians react to Atiku's ill health rumour

@Demchille

His Excellency Atiku Abubakar suffers from so much fake news in this country. Are you all sure everything is ok with all these clowns.

@kuntakinte565

One of the reasons he goes about supporting those kids defaming people on social media, cos it's what he's been doing for many years with his platform.

@alhajimobola2

Atiku is hale and hearty, nothing will happen to him! These desperate propagandists and their fake news from Sahara Reporters should be ashamed. Atiku will keep moving forward, no shaking.

@officialJadex2

They are free to continue in their delusion now.

Atiku Abubakar's camp denies health rumours, confirms active election preparations. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku faces major resistance from NDC, others

Recall that Atiku came under attack from Nigeria's opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections as major political parties and pressure groups faulted his claim that there is no southern candidate who can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the next cycle of elections in the country.

the Labour Party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Also, the Kwankwasiyya and Obidient Movements disagreed with the claim of the former vice president.

Atiku's camp sends message to opposition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku's camp urged realistic strategies for the opposition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Criticism of emotional arguments over zoning, highlighting historical precedents in Nigerian politics.

Call for credible coalitions to challenge incumbent power, emphasizing strategic focus over sentiment.

Source: Legit.ng