Dangote Industries announces plans for a multi-billion-dollar deep-sea port in Ogun State to enhance Nigeria's logistics capabilities

Investment aims to support sectors like fertilisers, petrochemicals, and refined petroleum for regional trade expansion

Local leaders express support, highlighting potential job creation and economic growth for surrounding communities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Industries Limited has unveiled plans for another major infrastructure investment in Nigeria with the proposed construction of a multi-billion-dollar deep-sea port at the Olokola Free Trade Zone in Ogun State.

The project, which will cover more than 10,000 hectares along Nigeria’s Atlantic coastline, marks a major expansion of the conglomerate’s ambitions beyond manufacturing and refining into maritime logistics, export infrastructure, and regional trade.

Aliko Dangote moves to replicate the conglomerate's success with a mega seaport project in Ogun. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The proposed port facility is expected to stretch from Ogun Waterside Local Government Area in Ogun State toward Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, positioning it as a strategic gateway for imports, exports, and industrial operations.

Vision 2030 drives new expansion

According to the company, the planned seaport forms part of its broader Vision 2030 strategy aimed at transforming Dangote Industries into a globally recognised industrial powerhouse.

The latest move comes shortly after fresh discussions around the group’s long-term industrial expansion plans, including energy and logistics infrastructure designed to support large-scale manufacturing and exports.

Dangote Industries said the Olokola Port project would serve as a logistics backbone for industrial activities across multiple sectors, including fertilisers, petrochemicals, and refined petroleum exports.

According to a Punch report, the facility is also expected to support future liquefied natural gas exports while easing the importation of heavy industrial equipment into Nigeria.

Dangote begins community engagements

Ahead of the project’s execution, a delegation led by the Managing Director of Infrastructure and Logistics at Dangote Industries, Jamil Abubakar, visited host communities in both Ogun and Ondo states for preliminary stakeholder consultations.

Speaking during the engagement, Abubakar described the seaport as a transformative economic project capable of strengthening Nigeria’s trade competitiveness and reducing pressure on existing port infrastructure.

He noted that the development would stimulate business activities, create jobs, and open up long-term economic opportunities for communities located around the project corridor.

According to him, the strategic location of Olokola gives it the potential to emerge as a key maritime and logistics hub for West Africa and the wider African market.

Traditional rulers back project

Traditional rulers in the affected communities welcomed the development and pledged support for the initiative.

The Lenuwa of Ode-Omi, Oba Folailu Adekunle Hassan, expressed optimism over the economic benefits expected from the project, saying the community had long anticipated such an investment.

He also approved the commencement of preliminary surveys, household enumeration, and compensation-related activities for affected residents.

Similarly, the Alara of Araromi Seaside Kingdom, Oba Adeoloye Olawole, assured the company of the community’s cooperation and support as preparations move forward.

The delegation also visited the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Igbokoda, where naval authorities reportedly pledged cooperation toward the successful implementation of the project.

Expected economic impact

Dangote Industries believes the deep-sea port could become a major driver of foreign direct investment and industrial growth in Nigeria.

The company said the project is expected to boost sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and services while strengthening Nigeria’s export diversification strategy.

Dangote unveils the multi-billion-dollar seaport project in Ogun state. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Analysts also believe the development could improve Nigeria’s participation in regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework by creating stronger export and logistics channels across Africa.

If completed, the Olokola deep-sea port would rank among the most ambitious private-sector maritime infrastructure projects in Nigeria’s history.

Aliko Dangote unveils 20,000MW power project

Legit.ng previously reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans for a massive 20,000-megawatt power project, marking what could become one of the most ambitious private-sector energy investments in Nigeria’s history.

The billionaire businessman disclosed the plan during an interview with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), signalling a major expansion of his business empire beyond cement, oil refining, fertiliser, and petrochemicals.

His latest move places him on a potential collision course with fellow billionaire Femi Otedola, whose Geregu Power Plc remains one of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies.

Source: Legit.ng