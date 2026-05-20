Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

EKSU Graduate Who Once Cried Over JAMB Score Emerges Best Graduating Student, Displays Her CGPA
People

EKSU Graduate Who Once Cried Over JAMB Score Emerges Best Graduating Student, Displays Her CGPA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A graduate of EKSU, who once cried after checking her JAMB score, has shared her final year result
  • The young lady mentioned the setbacks she faced when she got admission into the university
  • The young lady mentioned that she set two records, one in her department and the other in the faculty

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who cried profusely after she saw her JAMB score has gone viral years later after she shared the CGPA she finished with from the university.

The brilliant young lady also mentioned in her post that she set two records, one in her department and the other in the faculty.

Lady who cried after JAMB result graduates with first class honours from EKSU
EKSU graduate who once cried over JAMB score bags first class, sets two records. Photo Source: TikTok/vicky_luxe_co
Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate celebrates first-class degree

In a post she shared on her TikTok page, she spoke about her experience with JAMB.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She wrote:

"I’ve imagined introducing myself like this for so long… and now it’s real. This journey didn’t start perfect. I wrote JAMB once and gave it everything I had. When I saw my score, I cried… because I knew I gave it my all. My family stood by me, guided me, and I trusted them even when I didn’t fully understand the path."

Read also

University of Ibadan student who wrote UTME twice graduates as medical doctor from OAU, shares story

Despite her JAMB score, she secured admission into the university and faced a tough year, but she worked on her education.

@vicky_luxe_co added:

"Getting into school felt like a fresh start… but my first year almost broke me. A carryover and a delayed result? I cried, I was scared, I almost gave up. But God stepped in and turned everything around."
Lady celebrates first class after tough start at EKSU
EKSU graduate who cried over JAMB score bags first class. Photo Source: TikTok/vicky_luxe_co
Source: TikTok

In the same post, she mentioned the CGPA she graduated with.

Her statement:

"From that moment, I told myself: never again.
I started with a 4.50, dropped at some point, but I refused to stay there. I pushed harder, stayed consistent… and in my 300 level, I hit a 5.00 💯. Balancing school and business wasn’t easy. There were days I handled orders before exams and still showed up to write. It was draining… but I didn’t stop."
"Today, it’s all worth it 🎓🎉"
"B.Sc SLT (Biotechnology & Biological Science), AISLT."
"First Class Graduate, Ekiti State University."
"Best Graduating Student, Science Laboratory Technology."
"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Life Sciences 🏆"

Read also

My Fiancée's Pregnancy Brought Unexpected News – The Gender Reveal Had Everyone in Tears

"CGPA:"
"4.70 💯🔥."
"God did it 🙏."

Reactions as EKSU graduate bags first class

BIG PROMISE said:

"Congratulations our surest wears plug… wow that’s really impressive."

OLUWATOFUNMI noted:

"Congratulations stranger. Your testimony will be permanent."

I am AJ added:

"Congratulations dear, I do not understand my school Life, God come through for me in every aspect of my journey , success,Academics."

PRINTING BRAND IN IBADAN/EKITI shared:

"Congratulations.. We are happy to be part of your success story😁.. The Induction was branded by us."

Arike stressed:

"Congratulations i will also be congratulate IJN."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young EKSU graduate celebrated after finishing her Accounting degree. She said she always wanted to become a chartered accountant.

She shared that school was not easy, but she worked hard and kept going. In the end, she graduated with a CGPA of 4.40, and many people congratulated her online.

Read also

UTME: Lady whose father refused to talk to her over 170 JAMB score shares second result

EKSU graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Ekiti State University (EKSU) graduate, Miss Amaris, has gone viral after sharing her school results online. She showed how she started with a good grade and later improved to get a first-class degree.

She said she worked very hard and kept getting very high grades in her final years. Many people online praised her after seeing her results.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBPost-UTMENigerian UniversitiesUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Covenant university Victor osimhen Tom felton Idice Miles mcfly