A graduate of EKSU, who once cried after checking her JAMB score, has shared her final year result

The young lady mentioned the setbacks she faced when she got admission into the university

The young lady mentioned that she set two records, one in her department and the other in the faculty

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU) who cried profusely after she saw her JAMB score has gone viral years later after she shared the CGPA she finished with from the university.

The brilliant young lady also mentioned in her post that she set two records, one in her department and the other in the faculty.

EKSU graduate who once cried over JAMB score bags first class, sets two records. Photo Source: TikTok/vicky_luxe_co

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate celebrates first-class degree

In a post she shared on her TikTok page, she spoke about her experience with JAMB.

She wrote:

"I’ve imagined introducing myself like this for so long… and now it’s real. This journey didn’t start perfect. I wrote JAMB once and gave it everything I had. When I saw my score, I cried… because I knew I gave it my all. My family stood by me, guided me, and I trusted them even when I didn’t fully understand the path."

Despite her JAMB score, she secured admission into the university and faced a tough year, but she worked on her education.

@vicky_luxe_co added:

"Getting into school felt like a fresh start… but my first year almost broke me. A carryover and a delayed result? I cried, I was scared, I almost gave up. But God stepped in and turned everything around."

EKSU graduate who cried over JAMB score bags first class. Photo Source: TikTok/vicky_luxe_co

Source: TikTok

In the same post, she mentioned the CGPA she graduated with.

Her statement:

"From that moment, I told myself: never again.

I started with a 4.50, dropped at some point, but I refused to stay there. I pushed harder, stayed consistent… and in my 300 level, I hit a 5.00 💯. Balancing school and business wasn’t easy. There were days I handled orders before exams and still showed up to write. It was draining… but I didn’t stop."

"Today, it’s all worth it 🎓🎉"

"B.Sc SLT (Biotechnology & Biological Science), AISLT."

"First Class Graduate, Ekiti State University."

"Best Graduating Student, Science Laboratory Technology."

"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Life Sciences 🏆"

"CGPA:"

"4.70 💯🔥."

"God did it 🙏."

Reactions as EKSU graduate bags first class

BIG PROMISE said:

"Congratulations our surest wears plug… wow that’s really impressive."

OLUWATOFUNMI noted:

"Congratulations stranger. Your testimony will be permanent."

I am AJ added:

"Congratulations dear, I do not understand my school Life, God come through for me in every aspect of my journey , success,Academics."

PRINTING BRAND IN IBADAN/EKITI shared:

"Congratulations.. We are happy to be part of your success story😁.. The Induction was branded by us."

Arike stressed:

"Congratulations i will also be congratulate IJN."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young EKSU graduate celebrated after finishing her Accounting degree. She said she always wanted to become a chartered accountant.

She shared that school was not easy, but she worked hard and kept going. In the end, she graduated with a CGPA of 4.40, and many people congratulated her online.

EKSU graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Ekiti State University (EKSU) graduate, Miss Amaris, has gone viral after sharing her school results online. She showed how she started with a good grade and later improved to get a first-class degree.

She said she worked very hard and kept getting very high grades in her final years. Many people online praised her after seeing her results.

Source: Legit.ng