Major Nigerian airlines raise ticket prices above ₦200,000 amid soaring fuel costs

The Lagos to Enugu route now sees fares exceeding ₦340,000, making it one of the priciest

Government efforts to alleviate airline pressures yield minimal, temporary relief for struggling carriers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Major domestic airlines in Nigeria, including Air Peace, Ibom Air, and United Nigeria Airlines, have increased their ticket fares beyond ₦200,000 for several domestic routes as the aviation industry battles soaring fuel costs and rising operational expenses.

The latest fare adjustments affect one-way economy tickets across some of the country’s busiest travel corridors, placing additional pressure on business travellers, families, and leisure passengers already grappling with inflation and high transportation costs.

Air Peace, Ibom Air, and United Nigeria Airlines raise the N200,000 base fare. Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

Airlines push fares above ₦200,000

Checks across booking platforms show that fares on major routes linking Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Kano, Enugu, Asaba, and Uyo have recorded sharp increases over the past four months.

A one-way economy ticket from Lagos to Owerri, which averaged around ₦150,000 in January, now costs about ₦202,000 on Air Peace and over ₦208,000 on United Nigeria Airlines.

The Lagos to Port Harcourt route has witnessed a similar jump. Tickets that previously sold between ₦120,000 and ₦150,000 now go for over ₦201,000 on Air Peace and about ₦208,000 on United Nigeria Airlines.

On the heavily travelled Lagos–Abuja route, fares have also crossed the ₦200,000 mark on some carriers. Air Peace currently lists tickets at about ₦201,900, while United Nigeria Airlines charges around ₦208,145.

However, some operators, including Arik Air, Aero Contractors, and Rano Air, have maintained comparatively lower fares on select routes, with ticket prices still hovering between ₦125,000 and ₦148,000.The as the The

Enugu route emerges as the most expensive

Among the most affected routes is Lagos to Enugu, where fares have surged dramatically.

United Nigeria Airlines now charges over ₦208,000 for economy class, while Air Peace lists fares above ₦221,000. Ibom Air’s fares on the same route have climbed as high as ₦340,000, making it one of the costliest domestic flights in the country.

Similarly, Lagos to Kano tickets on Air Peace have risen from an average of ₦140,000 earlier in the year to more than ₦201,000.

Industry operators say the hikes are directly tied to the persistent increase in the price of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1.

Jet fuel prices continue to squeeze airlines

Despite recent interventions aimed at easing pressure on the aviation sector, Jet A1 prices remain extremely high.

Market checks show that aviation fuel still sells for between ₦1,900 and ₦2,000 per litre, even after supply efforts by the Dangote Refinery.

According to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), aviation fuel prices surged by more than 266 per cent within two months, rising from about ₦900 per litre to as high as ₦3,300 before recent adjustments.

The development had pushed airline operators to threaten a nationwide shutdown earlier this year over mounting operational costs.

Government intervention is yet to deliver relief

In response to the crisis, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved a 30 per cent reduction on outstanding statutory debts owed by domestic airlines to aviation agencies.

The intervention, announced by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, was designed to reduce pressure on struggling carriers and prevent disruptions to flight operations, according to a report by BusinessDay.

However, economic experts and industry stakeholders insist the relief package is only a temporary solution.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) warned that airlines remain trapped in a “hostile” operating environment driven by excessive charges and rising costs.

Airlines face mounting financial pressure

CPPE Chief Executive Officer Muda Yusuf noted that multiple charges imposed by aviation agencies now consume as much as 35 per cent of airlines' revenues.

These costs include passenger service charges, landing fees, parking fees, aircraft inspection charges, administrative levies, boarding bridge fees, and import duties on aircraft spare parts.

High fuel prices push airfares above the N200,000 base level. Credit: Ibom Air

Source: UGC

According to Yusuf, the combination of high fuel prices, multiple taxation, and foreign exchange pressures is making survival increasingly difficult for domestic carriers.

With airlines continuing to battle rising costs, passengers may have to brace for even higher ticket prices in the months ahead unless fuel prices ease significantly or broader reforms are introduced across the aviation sector.

Ibom Air warns of reduced flight operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibom Air has warned it may reduce flight operations in the coming days as surging aviation fuel costs push airline finances to the brink.

In a statement issued on April 27, 2026, and signed by Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, the airline described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis” threatening the sustainability of domestic carriers.

The airline said the cost of fuelling a single flight has risen sharply from about N2.1 million in January to approximately N7.6 million as of April 26, representing a 350% increase in just seven weeks, BusinessDay reports.

Source: Legit.ng