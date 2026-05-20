A Nigerian Law School student shared what happened in the court that led to her arrest after a session was concluded

The student, who was on externship, shared what she did in court that made the judge order her immediate arrest

Many who came across the video were surprised at the incident, and made further enquiries about the situation

Praise Brown, a lady attending the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, shared her unexpected experience in court.

She stated that she was on externship in the court and did something that made the judge order her arrest.

A Nigerian Law School student narrates why a judge ordered her arrest in court. Photo: @praisebrownn

Source: TikTok

Nigerian Law School student arrested in court

Identified as @praisebrownn on TikTok, the lady stated that after the sitting, the judge hit the gavel for everybody to rise.

She stated that instead of her rising, she was sitting and taking notes, only for her to be sighted by the judge.

Surprisingly, the judge pointed to her and asked that she be arrested.

“I thought it was a joke o. Everybody just shouted ‘Jesus’. As the police officer escorted the judge into his chambers, the police officer came for me.

“I was like, ‘sir where are we going to?’ He told me that I was under arrest. That was how I started begging o. The secretary even helped me to beg. I was so scared.”

Praise stated that she called her fellow externs to her aid, but no one came until the judge later released her.

She added in the comments:

“Omorrrr my fellow externs in court were so worried for me🥺 im glad it didn’t get worse than this fr. Anyways I learnt my lesson it wont happen again.”

She added in the comments:

“Omorrrr e do me like film ooo and the judge was not even joking o. Omorrr today ehhhh I didn’t even expect it to go that way. I went through a lot today for real o.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail student’s arrest in court

Lawyermowa said:

"Actually the judge is supposed to give you first time warning before any punishment."

kemmybose said:

"sorry daughter, next time don't sit down when you are all.to stand ." said my daughter. she got to court late due to Abuja rain today and yesterday was lengthy with her judge cases . All the best the 2 of you."

Riches_Victor said:

"Stop it 😂😂 I got lost on my way to court today but your story is more fun than mine."

𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒓 said:

"Me too judge called me out for chewing gum."

A Nigerian Law School student narrates her unexpected experience at the court. Photo: File photo

Source: UGC

In a related story, a law graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

Law school graduate bags double first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a recent Nigerian Law School graduate, Ndukwu Chibundom Kaosisochukwu, has opened up about her experience in school.

Chibudom, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.84 from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also bagged a first class from the Nigerian Law School.

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 23-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques.

Source: Legit.ng