Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has warned that Nigeria has strayed far from the democratic ideals envisioned by its founders and now faces an urgent need for national rescue.

Tambuwal spoke on Saturday while explaining why activities marking his 60th birthday were designed around sober reflection rather than a lavish celebration.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo attends Aminu Tambuwal 60th birthday event. Photo: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal/FB

Source: Facebook

He said he declined a “merrymaking event” and opted for a public lecture that would confront the country’s current realities, describing the decision as deliberate and symbolic.

Tambuwal's birthday reflection turns national focus

“It is all about the people of this country. It is all about good governance. It is not about me, it is not about merrymaking. It is about looking for a pathway for our country," Tambuwal said.

He painted a bleak assessment of Nigeria’s trajectory, noting that the nation has drifted dangerously away from the expectations that shaped its democratic journey. According to him, many of those who believed deeply in the project of Nigeria, both living and deceased, would be disappointed by the present condition of the country.

“Whether we like it or not, where we are today is unfortunate. This is not where we expected to be. Those who laid the foundation for this democracy, some alive, many of them are not living. Even in their graves are not happy with the current situation in Nigeria."

Senator Tambuwal calls for honest national reckoning

Tambuwal argued that genuine recovery must begin with a frank acknowledgment that the current system of governance is defective. He said progress would only come if citizens collectively accept that something is fundamentally wrong and commit to correcting it.

Aminu Tambuwal exchanges words with Atiku Abubakar and Adams Oshiomole. Photo: FB/AminuTambuwal

Source: Facebook

“The only way out of it is for all of us to agree that there is something fundamentally wrong with what we are doing and having as government in Nigeria today. Therefore we must resolve to work together and bail out the country. Our country is in peril and we are looking for salvation.”

He added that national renewal should not be left to political parties alone. According to him, citizenship carries shared responsibility and demands active participation from all Nigerians.

“And it is a collective process. It is not about partisanship. It is not about political parties alone but we must all be involved. Why? Because we are involved as citizens of this country. And we have nowhere to go to. And we have nowhere to run to.”

Tambuwal also cautioned against a pattern where individuals capture public offices and perpetuate poor leadership. He referenced a concern raised by Pat Utomi about the continuous recycling of ineffective leadership within the political space.

He said:

“Otherwise what has been described by Pat Utomi will continue to be people finding their way into the public offices and public spaces and then making sure that they continue either to remain or to bring in those that are even worse than them into those offices.”

Reflecting on his personal journey, Tambuwal said reaching 60 had deepened his sense of responsibility to the country. He said he was renewing his commitment to democratic values and national service, regardless of the risks involved.

“I have attained this age and therefore I must also commit myself to what I had always believed in, even as a younger person. I may not be taking too much risk, even though I’m prepared to take some of these risks, but I recommit myself to working along with every Nigerian who believe in finding and enthroning good democratic governance for this country.”

He urged Nigerians across political and social divides to work together, warning that continued inaction would deepen the country’s challenges and further weaken democratic hopes.

