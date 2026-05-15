Airtel Nigeria announced fresh job openings for experienced professionals across three business units

The opportunities are available for Nigerians with at least eight years of work experience

Roles available include positions in sales, finance, key account management, and enterprise business operations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Airtel Nigeria is now accepting applications from experienced professionals for new opportunities available through its Mid-Career Professionals Application Programme.

The telecom company said that the roles are for candidates who have completed at least 8 years of work experience and are eligible to apply for available vacancies.

Airtel Nigeria is recruiting to fill available vacancies. Photo: Airtel

Source: UGC

According to the detailed description on its recruitment platform, Airtel Nigeria said it is looking for competent and performance-driven professionals with at least 8 years of experience.

It is open for professionals already in the telecoms industry as well as those looking to enter.

Airtel promised successful candidates an exciting job experience in the company with competitive remuneration, fantastic employee benefits, opportunities to develop themselves, and career progression.

Airtel Nigeria said:

"Professional development in a challenging work environment that allows solution-oriented professionals to thrive and showcase their competencies.

The available roles include:

Sales & Distribution

Finance

Airtel Business (Enterprise)

Sales & Distribution Requirement:

The company is seeking candidates with at least 8 years of retail sales experience, particularly within the telcos, FMCG and manufacturing sectors.

The successful applicant would have a profound understanding of the RTM and GTM strategies and experience in sales, business development, and revenue generation.

The applicant is expected to have excellent communication, analytical, relationship management and execution skills.

Finance function requirement

The required applicant for the finance role must have a degree in Accounting, Finance or a related field. Professional certifications such as ACA or ACCA are an added advantage.

The candidate is also expected to have 8 years of experience in either the telcos, FMCG or multinational companies. It's also expected for the applicant to have expertise in accounting, financial reporting operations, and IFRS standards, are

Airtel Nigeria is searching for experienced and performance-driven professionals Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Airtel Business (Enterprise) requirement:

Applicants for the Airtel Business (Enterprise) role must have at least 8 years of key account management experience, preferably in the telcos industry.

Candidates are required to demonstrate strong analytical, communication, relationship management, negotiation and customer focus. Successful candidates would be expected to be great at execution and teamwork.

How to Apply for all Roles

Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting Airtel Nigeria's official recruitment platform for detailed job descriptions and application submission before Monday, May 18th, deadline.

Use this link to apply.

7UP invites graduates to apply for exciting job opportunity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited is now accepting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme.

The company is said to offer graduates an opportunity to contribute to business operations while building a strong foundation for future career growth in the Business.

Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited was established in 1959 by Mohammed El-Khalil and began operations on October 1, 1960, as a soft drink bottling company in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng