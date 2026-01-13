Ex Sokoto state governor , Senator Aminu Tambuwal, said he would welcome international community involvement in Nigeria ’ s 2027 elections if it helps ensure a credible process

He cited the 2015 general election, noting that international engagement played a role in the opposition APC’s victory over the then-incumbent government

Tambuwal also called for clearer frameworks and legislative oversight in Nigeria’s security cooperation with foreign partners, including the United States

Former Sokoto State governor and senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said he would welcome intervention by the international community in Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, provided it is aimed at ensuring a free, fair and credible process.

Tambuwal made the remarks on Monday, January 12, during an interview on Arise Television.

Tambuwal said he would welcome intervention by the international community in Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. Photo credit: @SokotoGovt

Source: Facebook

He noted that international engagement played a significant role in Nigeria’s 2015 general election, which led to the defeat of the then-incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor, who was a member of the APC at the time but is now in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a leading figure in the opposition coalition aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

When asked whether he supported diplomatic pressure on the government ahead of the 2027 polls, Tambuwal said:

“From even our recent history, the intervention of the international community shaped the election of 2015, which the APC benefited from. So, I expect similar intervention from the international community”

He, however, stressed that foreign involvement was not the only route to achieving credible elections, but remained one of several possible mechanisms.

“It’s not the only way, but it’s one of those ways,” he said.

Not only US intervention

Tambuwal clarified that he was not referring to the intervention of any specific country, but rather collective action by democratic nations.

“I’m not particular about the United States. I’m talking about democratic countries and the international community making sure, without direct interference, that elections are free, credible and fair,” he added.

Tambuwal speaks on Nigeria's security

On security cooperation, the senator also commented on reports of United States military intervention in Nigeria in December, expressing hope that such incidents would not be repeated.

He called instead for a clear and well-defined framework to guide security collaboration between Nigeria and its international partners.

On security cooperation, the senator also commented on reports of United States military intervention in Nigeria in December. Photo credit: @SokotoGovt

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal suggested that statements by the US government and the reported intervention had influenced the posture of the ruling party, prompting what he described as a more decisive response by the administration.

“I think that intervention, first the statements from President Trump and the subsequent missile attack, had some effect on the government of the day. You could see some positive impact on the way the administration is now thinking,” he said.

When asked if he would support similar actions in the future, Tambuwal said he did not favour further attacks but preferred diplomatic and political engagement based on transparency and mutual understanding.

“I would not want to see more attacks. What we need is a clearer and well-defined framework between the Nigerian government and the US government for these engagements,” he said.

Tambuwal criticises lawmakers

Tambuwal also criticised the absence of legislative oversight in such security arrangements, noting that lawmakers were not briefed on the reported intervention.

“I’m a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These issues were not tabled before us. If you ask us today, we don’t know how it came about. At this level, we should know certain things,” he said.

He added that any agreement involving Nigeria’s military and foreign partners should be explicit and properly structured, stressing that cooperation should be open to all countries willing to assist Nigeria in tackling its security challenges.

Nigeria is in big trouble - Tambuwal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has warned that Nigeria has strayed far from the democratic ideals envisioned by its founders and now faces an urgent need for national rescue.

Tambuwal spoke on Saturday while explaining why activities marking his 60th birthday were designed around sober reflection rather than a lavish celebration.

He said he declined a “merrymaking event” and opted for a public lecture that would confront the country’s current realities, describing the decision as deliberate and symbolic.

Source: Legit.ng