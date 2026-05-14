As fans and colleagues continued to mourn Alexx Ekubo, his friend, Yul Edochie, spoke on the unbearable pain of his death

Yul, who had described Alexx as “a good friend and brother, spoke on what the deceased should have done

The filmmaker pointed out how Alexx’s friends would have granted his wish if he had done this one task

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is still mourning the loss of his close friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edochie described the late actor as his “good friend and brother,” noting how his passing was a painful exit.

Yul Edochie explains the step Alexx Ekubo should have taken. Credit: @yuledochie, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He praised Alexx for making the world a better place simply by being himself, lighting up every room with his positive charm.

While acknowledging the grief, Yul emphasised that they also celebrated the great soul Alexx was as they bade him farewell.

Not stopping there, Edochie took to Twitter to continue expressing his pain.

According to him, the late star should have informed some of his good friends, privately, that he was sick, and they would put away their phones to spend time with him.

In his words:

“I’ve been cold since the news of Alex Ekubo’s passing broke. Ikuku you no do us well oo, you no do us well at all. You should have privately informed some of your good friends that you were sick. We for come dey with you, everybody go off phone come. To spend time with you and give you strength. You never know, help could come from where you least expected. This style of blanking everyone till death, e no good oo Chief Ikuku. The pain you inflicted on us is terrible,” Yul wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ugochisolomon said:

"Nigerians, especially women want to roast Yul at every slight opportunity. God abeg!"

zarakiddiescollectibles said:

"There’s an atom of truth in what he said but then again the world was mean to Alex so I totally believe he did what was best for him. Rest on Alex😍😍."

tush__tush24 said:

"But Yul you unfollowed Akex when he was alive!!! because he was publicly supporting May...after May posted that video fiam the following day you unfollowed Alex and the news trended! Make he con now inform you about his predicament as per say u be what? Alex's Birthday was last month, even though nah u be HBD ambassador u post the guy???? Now u con dey yarn BS! May God forgive you...you need his forgiveness seriously."

queen_chingy said:

"He died close to his close friends & family Yul 😒🫠if he didn’t inform you…then you people weren’t close biko👏dont angry 😡 me this evening If friendship didn’t dey e didn’t dey Rest on Alex 🕯️ 😢."

iam_bmodel said:

"The same people that are frowning at the way Alex was bullied are in this comment section bullying Yul for a family issue that didn’t have anything to do with them. It’s well. When he dies now, nobody will agree he bullied him."

andygrandeur said:

"Social media was unfair to him at some point, he learnt from that experience. That is how honourable men roll."

Yul Edochie shares what Alexx Ekubo should have done differently. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s cousin mourns him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo's cousin, Zan Ekubo, mourned his uncle and recounted some of their emotional memories

Zan shared teenage pictures of the late actor and his father, and narrated the bond they shared.

He went on to share some of the family fun moments they shared, leaving many to react.

Source: Legit.ng