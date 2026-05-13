Uti Nwachukwu has shared an emotional tribute to his late best friend, Alexx Ekubo, days after the actor’s demise, as fans continue to comfort him

In the post, he shared throwback photos of them and spoke about how they drifted apart before reconnecting again

He also recounted the last moment he shared with the actor before his death and opened up about the emotional state he is currently in

Media personality and reality star Uti Nwachukwu was inconsolable while paying an emotional tribute to his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor’s demise left the movie industry in mourning, with fans also reacting strongly online. They dragged his ex-lover and blamed her for his demise.

Reaction as Uti Nwachukwu pens emotional tribute with throwback photos to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@siruti/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram, Uti posted old pictures of them together and said he was “not okay.” He added that he was drained, sad, and confused, describing their bond as a close friendship and saying the loss felt like the actor was simply asleep.

Uti Nwachukwu shares more about Alexx Ekubo

Sharing more, he said he felt like tapping the actor on the shoulder so he would wake up and they would laugh about it.

Alexx Ekubo continues trending after his demise. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Uti Nwachukwu also reflected on moments they shared after his passing, noting that Alexx still had his signature smile even in death. He added that he struggled to hold back emotions but remembered the advice Alexx used to give him about staying calm.

The reality star recalled their travels, shared experiences, and how they celebrated small wins like getting new devices.

He also remembered events they attended together and how they supported each other, saying it was painful to say goodbye.

Fans of Uti Nwachukwu reacted emotionally to the post, comforting him and saying Alexx was in a better place. Many also prayed for him and expressed sympathy.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Uti Nwachukwu's post

Here are some comments below:

@christianugo wrote:

"This one pains me too, I no go lie ooo. My sincere condolences, fam. May God give you, the people he left behind, and the whole family strength during this difficult time. Stay strong, my brother."

@officialsophie123 stated:

"Kai! This one pains me sha.. hang in there Uti. He is in a better place now. Rest well, Ikuku."

@helmaqueen1 reacted:

"It’s hard, but we are here now.. so sorry, Sir Uti."

@medlinboss wrote:

"It is well that smile was the only solace we all left with Kai."

@nellymbonu_ shared:

"Thought about you because if I feel this way, I just can’t imagine what y'all are going through. Please stay strong, big brother."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng