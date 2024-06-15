Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, addressed the ongoing conflict over the throne with deposed Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero

Sanusi called for unity and understanding, emphasizing that his reinstatement was aimed at preserving the emirate's history and customs, not targeting any individual

Meanwhile, Bayero has taken legal action to contest his dethronement and refuses to vacate the mini palace in Nasarawa, leading to ongoing legal and political tensions

Kano, Nigeria—Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, has spoken out on the ongoing tussle over the throne between him and deposed Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, Sanusi stated that the beneficiaries of the former system are feeling hurt because they have been removed.

Sanusi, who was reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, did not specifically mention Bayero but referred to him and others affected by the repealed law.

"What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us...when you create these things, some people get some privileges. They didn’t ask for it, but they’ve enjoyed it for four years," Sanusi said.

Feud continues as Bayero contests dethronement

Bayero, who was deposed and replaced by Sanusi, has taken legal action, challenging his removal and seeking to nullify the law that led to his dethronement.

The deposed monarch had refused to vacate the mini palace in Nasarawa, claiming he was still the rightful Emir.

Sanusi calls for unity and understanding

Nevertheless, Sanusi emphasised the need for unity and understanding, stating that the decision to reinstate him was not aimed at any individual or family but at preserving the emirate's history and customs.

"Managing the situation is for all of us as citizens of Kano...to look at the big picture and see that what has been done has been done to restore the glory of our emirate," he said in the interview.

The reinstated monarch stated that the emirate crisis was instigated by former Governor Abdullah Ganduje, who removed him.

“When Ganduje wanted to create these Emirates, he could not find a law to amend. He started by amending Emirates Appointment and Deposition Law, which the court struck down. So, he had to, de novo, ex nihilo, out of nothing create a law and create emirates, new emirates that never existed," the former CBN governor said.

The crisis in the Kano Emirate continues, with both sides dug in, each claiming legitimacy. The legal battle and political tensions are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Court awards N10m charges in Bayero's favour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Kano awarded Bayero N10 million on Friday, June 14, for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.

