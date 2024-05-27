Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has explained when President Bola Tinubu should intervene in the Kano emirate tussle

He said the Tinubu-led federal government can get involved in case of a breakdown in law and order and a threat to the security

Omokri said President Tinubu has the authority to act in the Kano emirate tussle in the national interest of the country

Kano state - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government ought not to get involved in who becomes the Emir of Kano.

Omokri said the Kano state government and the judiciary are capable of resolving the royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

He, however, said President Tinubu could intervene in case of a breakdown in law and order and a threat to the security of Nigeria.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Saturday, May 25.

“However, if there is a breakdown in law and order and a threat to the security of Nigeria, then the President and his National Security Adviser should both not be hesitant in intervening for the limited purpose of maintaining law and order.”

Omokri said Tinubu has the right to attend to any threat to Nigeria's peace, prosperity and security.

“There is only one Commander-in-Chief and any threat to the peace, prosperity and security of Nigeria deserves his attention.

“The Federal Government has the right, authority, ability and responsibility to act in the national interest and should be unperturbed by anybody maligning them by their zero-sum game of brinksmanship.”

