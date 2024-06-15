The deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, sent greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Yusuf for Eid-el-Kabir

Bayero cancelled durbar ceremonies due to security concerns just as he emphasised the importance of sacrifice and prayer during Eid

The 15th emir of Kano will observe Eid prayer at the Nassarawa mini palace on Sunday at 8am

Kano state—The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has extended warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kano state governor Abba Yusuf on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

The deposed emir sent his greetings via a broadcast delivered at the Nassarawa mini palace on Saturday, June 15.

Bayero cancels Durbar

Meanwhile, following security recommendations, former Emir Bayero also announced the cancellation of durbar ceremonies to maintain peace and order in the state, The Nation reported.

“The cancellation of durbar activities follows security recommendations to maintain peace in the state”, Bayero explained.

He stressed the importance of sacrifice and prayer during Eid, expressing hopes for the continued delivery of democracy dividends, protection of lives and properties, and seeking strength and courage from God by the president and governor.

Eid-el-Kabir: Where will Bayero observe prayer?

According to the head of Dawaki, Aminu Agundi, Bayero will observe Eid prayer at the Nassarawa mini palace on Sunday, June 16, at 8 a.m.

Leigit.ng notes that the Kano Emirship is currently a subject of litigation following Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state's dethronement of Bayero and reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi.

Court awards N10m charges in Bayero's favour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Kano awarded Bayero N10 million on Friday, June 14, for the breach of his fundamental rights, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

Justice Simon Amobeda ruled that it was wrong for the Kano state governor to order Bayero’s arrest without lawful justification.

Recall that in May 2024, Governor Yusuf dethroned Bayero and ordered that he hand over public properties and leave the palace within 48 hours.

