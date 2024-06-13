Emir Muhammadu Lamido Sanu. suffered a major setback in his battle to retain the Kano emirate from Aminu Ado Bayero

The federal high court, sitting in Kano state has ruled that deposed Emir, Bayero, has the right to present his case in court

Justice Liman Mohammed on Thursday, June 13 declared that the dethroned Emir, Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard in court

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The Federal high court, sitting Kano State, has declared that the dethroned Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero has jurisdiction to be heard.

Justice Liman Mohammed stated this on Thursday, June 13.

Justice Liman Mohammed stated this on Thursday, June 13. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamidi Sanusi/@Super_Joyce

Source: UGC

The judge ruled that the case filed by the kingmaker, Aminu Baba Dan Agundi is that of a fundamental human rights case in the emirate tussle, Channels Television reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bayero has the right and legal standing to present his case in court to be listened to and considered by the court, @NTANewsNow

This is significant because because the Kano State High Court had earlier ordered substituted service on Bayero and four other emirs to restrain them from parading themselves as emirs. The case was filed by the Kano State government.

Legit.ng recalls that the court hearing of the Kano emirship tussle stalled due to lack of service of court processes on Tuesday, June 11.

The commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said the police could not serve the deposed, Aminu Ado-Bayero and four others the court papers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal high court in Kano reserved its ruling on the suit filed by Bayero.

The deposed emir sought the court to grant his exparte order against being intimidated and protest his right from being trampled upon.

Islamic group urges Sanusi to reject reinstatement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Sanusi was advised to reject his reinstatement by the state government.

The Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement said Emir Sanusi should follow in his grandfather's footsteps for the peace and stability of Kano state.

The leader of the movement, Mahi Nyass, urged all the parties involved to prioritise the interest of the people of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng