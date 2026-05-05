3MTT Impact Challenge Announces Winners Driving Real Solutions Across Nigeria
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The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has announced the winners of its inaugural National Impact Challenge, spotlighting fellows who are learning digital skills and applying them to solve real-world problems across Nigeria.
The challenge attracted over 2,500 submissions from fellows across all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, a powerful reflection of the scale, creativity, and ambition within the country’s growing digital talent ecosystem.
From these submissions, outstanding projects were recognised and rewarded across three award categories:
• 100 Laptop Winners
• 10 Tablet Winners
• Mobile Data Winners
Collectively valued at ₦ 20 million, the prizes are designed to remove barriers and accelerate fellows' transition from learning to impact.
“What we are witnessing through the 3MTT Impact Challenge is the emergence of a new generation of builders. These fellows are not waiting for opportunities; they are creating them. This is how we move as a nation from potential to productivity,” said Dr Bosun Tijani, Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy.
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The National Impact Challenge marks a pivotal moment in 3MTT’s evolution: reinforcing that the programme’s ambition extends far beyond certification. It is about creating a generation of problem-solvers whose work generates measurable economic and societal value for Nigeria.
As the programme continues to scale, one thing is clear: Nigeria is actively building the technical talent infrastructure that will define its next decade of growth.
Source: Legit.ng
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