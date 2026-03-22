Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde meet with the New Nigeria People's Party ( NNPP) Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano amid 2027 election discussions

( The political leaders spark excitement among Nigerians regarding potential political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections

Public reactions highlight the significance of this meeting, raising hopes for a united front against poor governance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Governo Seyi Makinde met with the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso in Kano State.

Obi and Makinde visited Kwankwaso alongside Bayelsa South Senator Seriake Dickson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Peter Obi, Makinde, and Dickson celebrate Sallah with Kwankwaso in Kano. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The leaders are expected to deliberate on key political matters on Sunday, March 22, 2026, regarding the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said the politicians visited him to celebrate the joyful Sallah.

In a post shared via his X handle @KwankwasoRM, he wrote:

“Delighted to host Their Excellencies, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Seriake Dickson at my Kano residence for this joyful Sallah celebration.

“Wishing everyone peace, blessings, and prosperity.”

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso

@calinaija

Sallah vibes looking like a mini coalition meeting when heavyweights sit at one table, it’s more than just ram and rice. Nigerians are watching, hoping the conversations match the smiles.

@officialhasman

Tinubu will win in .2027 if you guys continue on this route. Peter Obi still has the upper hand. I hope he uses it wisely.

@Uno_009

This is more than Sallah vibes; it's the beginning of the end for hardship and bad governance. Obi/Kwankwaso 2027 ticket loading. Let's rescue Nigeria together. A New Nigeria Is Possible.

@trove4real

Kwankwaso's house turn conference hall sharp sharp: Obi carry red cap enter North like say e dey find new in-law Makinde leave Ibadan rush go chop tuwo Dickson sef show face say "Abeg make I collect small northern blessing before 2027". Peter Obi is coming.

@Phonomobile1

This is a major political moment. Seeing Peter Obi and Kwankwaso join forces in Kano could have a huge impact, showing strong unity and potentially shifting the balance in the region. It’s definitely a move that will grab a lot of attention.

Peter Obi, Makinde, and Kwankwaso gather in Kano State for Sallah festivities. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

PDP governors, Senator Dickson meet in Bauchi

Recall that Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed convened a crucial meeting with Governor Makinde and Senator Seriake Dickson.

The discussions focus on collaboration among key political figures from the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

The meeting takes place at the Bauchi State Government House on March 22, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Why I won’t write off Peter Obi, Atiku"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Senator Ali Ndume discussed the 2027 election dynamics and potential candidates to challenge President Tinubu.

Ndume argued that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lacked fresh ideas to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker also noted that opposition figures, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, face internal disunity.

Source: Legit.ng