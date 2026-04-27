Obafemi Awolowo University declined venue approval for Peter Obi's lecture due to short notice from organisers

Recall that the former Labour Party presidential candidate reported over 10 similar event cancellations in the past

OAU cited safety concerns and lack of time for logistical arrangements as reasons for the cancellation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ife, Osun State - The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, said the approval for the proposed venue for Peter Obi’s lecture was declined due to short notice by the organisers.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate was scheduled to deliver a keynote lecture at the university by 9 am on Saturday, April 25, 2026, before proceeding to Ibadan for an opposition parties’ summit.

Obafemi Awolowo University rejects venue proposal for Peter Obi, citing safety and short notice issues. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor was later informed that the event had been called off.

Obi said the incident was not isolated, noting that similar cancellations had occurred more than 10 times.

Reacting to Obi’s allegation, the institution’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the organisers failed to provide adequate details about the event and the guest until Friday, a day before the programme.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Olarewaju explained that the short notice made it impossible for the university to take the necessary security measures.

He added that there was no time for the logistical arrangements required to host such high-profile personalities.

OAU spokesperson clarified that the decision was taken in the interest of safety and adherence to established protocols.

He added that it was not a reflection of disregard for Obi’s person or status.

“It is important to note that events involving high-profile personalities of such standing require adequate prior notification to the university authorities because it will enable the institution to make necessary logistical and security arrangements, including proper liaison with relevant security agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to ensure the safety of the guests, members of the university community and the general public.

“Consequently, given the short notice and the attendant inability to complete these critical arrangements, the university authorities could not approve the use of Oduduwa Hall for the event as requested by the organisers.”

Concerns as OAU explains why it cancelled Peter Obi's lecture. Photo credit: OAU

Source: Facebook

Obi, Kwankwaso rally Northern leaders against Atiku

Recall that Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso may pursue a joint presidential ticket for the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

The two men's reported alliance centers on securing northern support through a one-term power-sharing deal.

A newly-formed pro-Obi-Kwankwaso group, 'OK Movement', aims to galvanise support amid Nigeria's lingering challenges.

PDP governor speaks after meeting Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi met with Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed in a closed-door session at the Government House Presidential Lounge in Bauchi.

The discussions had been linked to evolving political developments and possible future alignments among key political actors.

Both leaders had been expected to address journalists after the meeting as part of ongoing consultations across party lines.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng