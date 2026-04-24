Donald Okwuosa has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to prioritise the party over presidential aspirants' egos

The political affairs analyst advised Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso to wait for the 2031presidential election

Okwuosa asserted that Peter Obi has a strong chance against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) should not allow any presidential aspirant to be bigger than the party.

Okwuosa said the ADC should not pay attention to the egos of the political heavyweights in the coalition.

Okwuosa says Peter Obi stands a better chance against Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He said Peter Obi stands a better chance amongst his contemporaries if the ADC stays focused and committed.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, April 20, 2026.

According to Okwuosa, former vice president Atiku Abubakar's chances are limited based on the zoning formula and age factor.

Okwuosa advised Atiku and the 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to wait for the 2031 election.

“Peter Obi stands a better chance amongst his contemporaries. Considering the age factor, Atiku's chances are limited. Using the zoning formula, the second term mandate falls on the South. Atiku and Kwankwaso should wait for the turn of the north, in 2031.”

He called on the ADC coalition to focus on doing what is right and acceptable ahead of its 2027 presidential primaries.

The political analyst said Aminu Tambuwal, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami, and other northern politicians in the ADC should put away tribal, religious, and regional sentiments.

Okwuosa urged the northern political heavyweight to support Obi for the sake of equity and because he stands a better chance at defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tambuwal, El-rufai, and Malami need to drop sentiments, sectionalism, and religion aside and support Obi, for the sake of Equity. Buhari did 8 years, let the South complete their turn.”

He said Obi will floor the other aspirants if a direct primary is done to select the ADC presidential candidate.

Okwuosa says ADC must rally behind Peter Obi to win against Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

How Tinubu will benefit from ADC crisis

Recall that the convener of the APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, criticised the disunity among ADC presidential aspirants following their national convention.

Okoye claimed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders lack the willingness to sacrifice for party success against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The APC chieftain predicted potential party shifts for Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, and Kwankwaso amid ADC's internal divisions.

2027: Amaechi mocks Atiku, Obi's 12m votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, said he is better than Atiku and Obi for the ADC 2027 presidential ticket.

Amaechi made the claim while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, dismissing the votes garnered by his contenders in the 2023 elections.

The former minister also explained that he had more chances of winning the election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who were on the ballots in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng