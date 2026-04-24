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As Obi-Atiku Rivalry Heats Up, Key ADC Politicians Advised on Critical Next Move
Politics

As Obi-Atiku Rivalry Heats Up, Key ADC Politicians Advised on Critical Next Move

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Donald Okwuosa has urged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to prioritise the party over presidential aspirants' egos
  • The political affairs analyst advised Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso to wait for the 2031presidential election
  • Okwuosa asserted that Peter Obi has a strong chance against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) should not allow any presidential aspirant to be bigger than the party.

Okwuosa said the ADC should not pay attention to the egos of the political heavyweights in the coalition.

Okwuosa advises Atiku and Kwankwaso to rethink their 2027 presidential ambitions
Okwuosa says Peter Obi stands a better chance against Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi/Rabiu Kwankwaso
Source: Facebook

He said Peter Obi stands a better chance amongst his contemporaries if the ADC stays focused and committed.

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He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, April 20, 2026.

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According to Okwuosa, former vice president Atiku Abubakar's chances are limited based on the zoning formula and age factor.

Okwuosa advised Atiku and the 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to wait for the 2031 election.

“Peter Obi stands a better chance amongst his contemporaries. Considering the age factor, Atiku's chances are limited. Using the zoning formula, the second term mandate falls on the South. Atiku and Kwankwaso should wait for the turn of the north, in 2031.”

He called on the ADC coalition to focus on doing what is right and acceptable ahead of its 2027 presidential primaries.

The political analyst said Aminu Tambuwal, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami, and other northern politicians in the ADC should put away tribal, religious, and regional sentiments.

Okwuosa urged the northern political heavyweight to support Obi for the sake of equity and because he stands a better chance at defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tambuwal, El-rufai, and Malami need to drop sentiments, sectionalism, and religion aside and support Obi, for the sake of Equity. Buhari did 8 years, let the South complete their turn.”

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He said Obi will floor the other aspirants if a direct primary is done to select the ADC presidential candidate.

Political analyst Donald Okwuosa urges ADC to prioritise party over aspirant egos for 2027 elections
Okwuosa says ADC must rally behind Peter Obi to win against Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

How Tinubu will benefit from ADC crisis

Recall that the convener of the APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, criticised the disunity among ADC presidential aspirants following their national convention.

Okoye claimed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders lack the willingness to sacrifice for party success against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The APC chieftain predicted potential party shifts for Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, and Kwankwaso amid ADC's internal divisions.

2027: Amaechi mocks Atiku, Obi's 12m votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers, said he is better than Atiku and Obi for the ADC 2027 presidential ticket.

Amaechi made the claim while speaking in an interview on Friday, April 17, dismissing the votes garnered by his contenders in the 2023 elections.

The former minister also explained that he had more chances of winning the election ahead of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who were on the ballots in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Aminu Waziri TambuwalPeter ObiAtiku AbubakarRabiu Musa KwankwasoNasir Ahmad El-Rufai
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