A Nigerian man shared a video showing the dangerous insect he saw under his bed cover while relaxing at home

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, he showed the lifeless body of the insect after he killed it out of fear

Reactions followed the clip on TikTok as netizens recounted similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian man was startled by the presence of a creature which he found beneath his bed.

He quickly recorded and shared a video of the creature on TikTok after killing it.

Man unalives scorpion which made its way to his bed. Photo credit: @nursechris001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man finds dangerous scorpion under bed

A chilling video captured the young man recounting how he discovered the hazardous creature.

Taking to his official TikTok account @nursechris001, he disclosed that he found it beneath his bed while he was resting.

Despite being startled by its presence, he summoned the courage to act quickly and eliminate the threat before it could cause harm.

Afterwards, he posted the clip online, explaining how he innocently lifted his bed cover and found the insect underneath.

The clip clearly displayed the lifeless creature after he had dealt with it, and the post gained attention on the platform.

He captioned it:

"This is what I saw under my bed cover. I uncovered and unalived it before it could get to me."

Man shares a clip of a lifeless scorpion. Photo credit: @nursechris001/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fear as Nigerian man kills dangerous scorpion

As the video circulated on TikTok, viewers reacted with different comments detailing their own encounters.

Many people recounted similar situations they faced in their homes, implying that such occurrences were not uncommon.

@iam_kachi said:

"Omo comment section where exactly are all of you staying that you are seeing this cause I’m scared asf ooo."

@𝐁ℴℴ𝐛𝐚𝓀𝒶𝐫𝐫 said:

"Bro shey u sabi wetin extended family mean? I no wan talk too much."

@T.special said:

"I can still remember when I was stung by a scorpion when I was young. My mum went to get holy water to sprinkle on it, but if not for my dad who came back early that day, I might not be here typing this."

@𝓛𝓔𝓞 said:

"It actually got me before I got it, I taught I got bitten by an ant but I just decided to check properly since it’s night and boom! Last year though!"

@JUNIOR reacted:

"Omo I wake up ontop this one, I come Dey feel pain like say ant bite me, I surprise cux he no too pain me the way people dey talk."

@ORIAKU added:

"Omo thank God this thing didn’t bite you o Jesus I know someone it do her whole body was swollen."

@Barakat Alatise added:

"Pls I have a question regarding rats accommodation,are they supposed to stay with us?"

See the clip below:

Man mourns lady bitten by snake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a fast-rising Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene who lost her life after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence.

A friend of the late singer released their chat online as he appreciated everyone who showed up for her at her time of agony.

Source: Legit.ng