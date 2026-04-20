Senator Ishaku Abbo to announce new political party this weekend amidst ADC crisis

Abbo claimed 10 months is sufficient time to win the 2027 elections after party switch

Abbo's statement comes as leadership disputes escalate ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - Former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo has mentioned when he will officially announce his party, amid the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Senator Abbo promised to announce his new political party later this weekend.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmaker announced his decision on Monday, April 20, 2026, via his Facebook page.

Abbo’s exit from the ADC came barely 48 hours after Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed’s camp, popularly known as Binani, withdrew from the party.

“I will officially announce my party this weekend. My supporters and those who want to run for office in Adamawa state and win in 2027 should wait for me. I will lead you to victory.”

The former lawmaker expressed confidence that 10 months to the 2027 elections is enough for him to emerge winner.

Senator Abbo said he is in touch with the grassroots and has mobilised people for the past 3 years across the northeast state.

“We have over 10 months to the elections, and you are telling me that it's too late to move to a new party and win the election?

“I have moved around Adamawa state, embedded myself with the grassroots, and mobilised people for the past 3 years. Wait and see me win.”

He said Peter Obi moved to the Labour Party (LP) barely 6 months to the 2023 presidential elections and won in 12 states same as Tinubu, whose ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been in power for 8 unbroken years.

Drama as ADC Adamawa suspends Atiku

Recall that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, was suspended from the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Raji Sulaiman Zumo, the factional chairman of the ADC, announced the suspension of the former vice president.

Atiku was suspended alongside Babachir Lawal, the former SGF, amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC at the state and national levels.

Court suspends ADC congresses in Adamawa state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Adamawa State High Court ordered the suspension of the ADC congresses amid the ongoing legal dispute.

In his ruling, Justice Ahmed Isa ordered the ADC to maintain the status quo until further hearing on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The factional state chairman, Shehu Yohanna, had filed a suit leading to court intervention.

Source: Legit.ng