“I Knew From Day One”: Don Jazzy Makes Bold Statement About Davido’s Future
- Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has shared a surprising revelation about the future of Afrobeats superstar Davido
- During a recent interview, the respected music producer recalled his very first meeting with Davido and how the young artist's immense passion for music stood out
- Don Jazzy noted that Davido possesses an unmatched work ethic and genuine love for music, adding that the singer would still live comfortably even if he decided to stop singing today
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Veteran music producer and head of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has opened up about the early days of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely recognised as Davido, revealing that he foresaw his immense success.
During a recent conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the music executive discussed the relationship the young artist shared with the Mo' Hits crew.
The interviewer inquired if there was an early indication that Davido possessed a special talent that would propel him to greatness.
Responding to the question, the Mavin boss explained that his belief in the artist's potential was absolute right from their initial encounter.
Don Jazzy recalled a specific broadcast on SoundCity from years ago where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting his dual abilities in production and singing while making a huge prediction about his career trajectory.
The music mogul said he knew that Davido would be the next Don Jazzy in the entertainment industry.
"From day one. I knew from the first time I met him. It's on the record on SoundCity, I did a programme with then back then. I said, I was like, 'Oh, my top record today is back when I was Broke. This guy (Davido) is a producer, he's a singer, I think he's going to be the next me.' That's what I said then. I've always been his supporter from day one, so yeah."
Beyond early predictions, Don Jazzy pointed out that the foundation of the superstar's relevance remains his undeniable work ethic and genuine dedication to music.
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He directed fans to the singer's social media profiles to see his relentless drive, emphasising that the artist has an unmatched passion for music despite having enough family wealth to fly private jets.
"David, just go to David's Twitter page or his Instagram page, You will understand the passion that this guy has. This guy just wants to work, he loves this music thing. He loves it die. if he stops singing today, he's still going to fly private jet. You know what I'm saying? There's private jets there, there's money there, so if he stops, he's still fine."
Watch the video of Don Jazzy's revelation about Davido below:
Fans react to Don Jazzy's statement
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
Many social media users agreed with the music executive about the singer's dedication.
@Aladei007 commented:
"OBO baddest next don"
@maicon101_ reacted:
"Everybody has e own story 🤨✌️"
@sUccessful1o2 wrote:
"his energy and work rate are unmatched"
@IamNatus24 said:
"That why davido is the goat"
Don Jazzy recalls university rejection
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy opened up about his difficult university days, noting how constant mockery over his appearance destroyed his confidence.
The music executive said the frequent rejection by female students made him shy and still affects his public speaking today.
Despite his current massive success and fame, the producer admitted that he still finds it very hard to believe when modern women express genuine love for him.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.