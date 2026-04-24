A Nigerian man indirectly made his father who's a baker to design and decorate a cake, not knowing it would be his birthday gift

In a now-viral video posted on his official TikTok account, the doting son narrated how he successfully pulled off the surprise without making his father suspect anything

The hilarious video sparked massive reactions, as social media users commented on the strong bond between the father and son

A Nigerian man created a hilarious but emotional moment after cleverly arranging for his father, a professional baker, to unknowingly prepare his own birthday cake.

The thoughtful surprise, which was documented in a video, showed how the son carefully planned every detail to celebrate his father in a unique way while keeping the entire arrangement secret from him.

Father unknowingly prepares his own birthday cake for celebration Photo credit: @OBA/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man surprises dad on his birthday

The video was shared on TikTok by the son, known on the platform as @OBA, who explained how the plan happened behind the scenes.

Wanting the celebration to feel special, he decided that the best gift would be a cake personally made by his father.

To prevent any suspicion, he contacted his father’s business page using another social media account rather than his real identity.

Although his father saw customer enquiries, he was not responsible for managing the account directly, which allowed the son to proceed without being recognised.

The son revealed that he quietly planned with the person handling the bakery’s online messages, who happened to be his sister.

They agreed that when it was time for payment, her personal account details would be sent instead of the official business account.

This ensured that his father would not notice the sender’s identity through transaction records and realise who had placed the order.

Son films dad making his own birthday cake unaware. Photo credit: @OBA/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

To maintain the disguise further, the son invented a different reason for requesting the cake design.

He claimed it was meant for a relative and asked for an amazing decoration, presenting the order as a normal customer request.

Even the name used for the supposed celebrant matched his father’s own name, but the father remained unsuspecting until the very end.

According to him, his father completed the cake successfully, unaware that he had been preparing a birthday gift for himself.

When it was his father's birthday, the son who had already taken delivery of the cake presented it to his father who recognised his handwork immediately.

He got so excited about the surprise and his happily hugged his son who felt fulfilled that his plan worked.

He narrated:

"I know you are probably wondering why this guy is decorating a cake with a good design. Here’s the back story. So, it’s my dad’s birthday. I wanted to get him a cake, but I wanted him to make his cake. So I used a different account on Instagram to send a message to his on Instagram. He sees the messages, but he doesn't handle the page. So I had to use a fake account, and I had arranged with the handler, which is my sister, that when it is time to make the payment, she should send her account number instead of the company account number or my dad’s account number so that he doesn’t see on the transaction that I was the one that sent the money.

"But when it was time to get his design, with the fake account I said I wanted the cake for my brother in law, and I wanted a good one on him just for the fun of it. But I did it all for my dad. He ended up making the cake successfully, and it looked nice. I also said that my brother-in-law's name is Ayo, which is also my dad's name, Ayo. So guys, at the end of this video I will show you his reaction when he cut the cake. He still didn't think it was his cake, but just wait."

Reactions as man surprises dad on birthday

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Christabel said:

"He said “I made the best cake for this person and I don’t know am making it for myself” this really melt my heart. Moral lesson, always give your best and do good it will definitely come back to you."

@Alexa’s Gourmet creation said:

"I MADE THE BEST CAKE FOR THIS PERSON that how we will make the best decisions that will take us to the next level (with out us knowing)."

@TUMININU added:

"I made the best cake for this person I didn’t even know I was making it for myself this got to me. Age gracefully daddy."

See the clip below:

Man gifts father a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian man surprising his beloved father with a car gift left social media users in awe.

In a video shared on Instagram, the doting son took his father to a car dealership and asked him to choose any car he wanted.

Source: Legit.ng