The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that it would not be presenting any presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, and affirmed its intention to adopt President Bola Tinubu as its preferred candidate for the poll.

Sly Ezeokenwa, the national chairman of the party, disclosed the plan during a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, March 5. He made this known while addressing questions on adopting a candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Why APGA adopted Tinubu for the 2027 election

According to Ezeokenwa, the decision of APGA to adopt President Tinubu as its presidential candidate in 2027 was due to the faith he had shown in the party.

Daily Trust reported that when he was asked why the party was adopting a candidate from another party, Ezeokenwa explained that the development was not unprecedented. He recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan was adopted by APGA as its 2011 and 2015 presidential candidate by APGA, adding that the practice was totally legal.

This is coming barely one year after Governor Charles Soludo, the APGA sole governor in the country, endorsed President Tinubu's second-term ambition and announced that the party would make him its candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

Nigerians react as APGA endorses Tinubu

Governor Soludo's video, in which he made the statement, generated reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Jskay7 commended Tinubu's alliances with the governors:

"Seems Tinubu must be doing something differently; it seems all Governors are adopting/endorsing him for a second term. Not sure OBJ, GEJ or Buhari had such “goodwill” amongst the governors. Either way, will the people align with their governors or just sit and look?"

Charles Okeke rejected the governor's statement:

"You're joking, Anambra and indeed Igbos doesn't following politicians like mumu, there is no JAGABAN in entire Igbo land, we follow who get sense, empathy, Justice and equity, I am in Anambra right now and can testify of #10, 000 which you shared to gather that Little crowd, in street credibility test you know PO is the king of the ring."

Ugorji Ugonna said the governor's 2023 presidential candidate was not voted in the southeast:

"He did the same in 2023 and ended up with nothing for Tinubu. History will definitely repeat itself again come 2027.. 99.9% Votes from the five South East States for HEPO. Tinubu can dance Makosa with Soludo, but that won't change anything."

John Ayetsoya Igwoba welcomed Soludo's endorsement:

"I don't know how bad this man is that all the Governors are not mincing words supporting him publicly. See Prof Soludo, on behalf of the APC in Nigeria, we adopt you as the Leader of the Progressives in Anambra. Carry Go!"

