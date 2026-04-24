The University of Ilorin recorded a historic achievement after 16 of its law graduates earned First Class Honours in the latest Bar Final Examinations

The institution also produced 58 graduates with Second Class Upper Division at the national law institute

University officials attributed the success to improved teaching standards, effective leadership, and the dedication of the graduating students

The University of Ilorin has recorded a major academic milestone after 16 of its law graduates earned First Class Honours in the latest Bar Final Examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School.

The achievement marks the highest number of top-grade results ever recorded by the institution at the Bar Finals.

16 of UNILORIN graduates bagged first class in Bar Finals. Photo: FB/UNILORIN

Source: Twitter

The university also produced 58 graduates who secured Second Class Upper Division, adding to what officials described as a strong overall showing, Punch reported.

The development was confirmed by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, in a statement released in Ilorin.

UNILORIN law graduates excel in bar finals

Akogun noted that the result surpassed previous records set by the Faculty of Law.

“This is the first time in the history of the university and its Faculty of Law that such a large number of its graduates would make First Class in the Final Bar Examinations.

The closest to this was in 2023 when 10 of its Law graduates bagged First Class,” he said.

He linked the outcome to improvements in teaching standards and administrative direction within the university. According to him, recent efforts to strengthen academic delivery have contributed to the consistent rise in performance.

Record first class results boost university reputation - VC Egbewole

Vice-Chancellor Wahab Egbewole described the results as a defining moment for both the Faculty of Law and the institution as a whole.

“This is a thing of joy not just for the Faculty of Law but also for the University in general,” he said.

Egbewole expressed confidence in the faculty’s ability to maintain the momentum.

“I have always expected the Faculty to make record-breaking achievements, as it remains one of the best Faculties of Law in Nigeria in terms of staffing, facilities, and service delivery,” he stated.

He added that the results reflect the commitment of the graduates and the strength of the university’s academic system.

“The feat reflects not only the individual industry, brilliance, discipline, and resilience of the Law graduates, but also the strong academic foundation and culture of excellence nurtured at the University,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the First Class graduates and acknowledged the performance of others who passed across different grades. He described the outcome as a proud moment for the institution.

Egbewole also urged the graduates to represent the university with integrity in their legal careers. The latest results further reinforce the institution’s standing as a leading centre for legal education in Nigeria.

Reactions as 58 law graduates bag first class at UI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that A total of 58 law students of the University of Ibadan have graduated with first-class honours from the Faculty of Law in the 2024/2025 academic session, an outcome that has drawn widespread attention within academic and legal circles.

The result, which represents a significant proportion of the graduating class, quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X, where students, alumni and supporters of the institution praised the feat.

Source: Legit.ng