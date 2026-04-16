Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, has been sentenced to five years in prison

The conviction stems from a 2018 incident where Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle during a party rally

Allowed to appeal, Malema remains defiant, calling prison or death “a badge of honour” in his political struggle

Leading South African opposition politician Julius Malema, 45, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of the illegal possession of a gun and firing it in public.

The ruling was delivered by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

Julius Malema faces sentencing as South African opposition leader challenges gun possession conviction. Photo credit: Mark Andrews / Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the sentence, Olivier allowed Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Member of Parliament, to appeal against both the verdict and the sentencing. This means he will not immediately be taken to prison.

Courtroom scene

According to BBC, Malema, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, showed little emotion as the sentence was read out. His political future now hangs in the balance. Last year, he was convicted of five offences, including unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging it in public, and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident when a video showed Malema firing a semi-automatic rifle into the air during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in Eastern Cape province. During the trial in KuGompo City (formerly East London), Malema claimed the firearm was not his and that he fired the shots to energise the crowd.

Magistrate’s ruling

In her sentencing, Olivier stated: "it wasn't... an impulsive act. It was the event of the evening." She emphasised that Malema’s political standing had no influence on her findings, but noted that his large following meant he should be accountable for his actions.

Hundreds of Malema’s supporters gathered outside the court, chanting and singing revolutionary songs. When news broke that he could appeal, they shouted in Xhosa, "sigoduka naye" – meaning "we are leaving with him today." Addressing them, Malema alleged without evidence that the conviction was part of a conspiracy.

Political Background

Malema, once leader of the ANC’s youth wing before being expelled after a clash with then President Jacob Zuma, went on to form the EFF. Known for his radical left-wing views, he has called for the seizure of white-owned land and greater wealth transfer to the black majority. In the 2024 elections, the EFF became South Africa’s fourth largest party.

Previous convictions

Malema’s prosecution was initiated by Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum after the 2018 video went viral. AfriForum has also been involved in other cases against him. In August 2025, he was found guilty of hate speech by the equality court following remarks at a 2022 rally, where he said: "No white man is going to beat me up... you must never be scared to kill. A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing." The court ruled his comments incited harm, though the EFF argued they were taken out of context.

After being found guilty last October, Malema told supporters: "going to prison or death is a badge of honour. We cannot be scared of prison [or] to die for the revolution. Whatever they want to do, they must know we will never retreat." He vowed to challenge the judgment at South Africa’s highest court, the Constitutional Court.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier delivers five‑year prison term in Julius Malema gun case. Photo credit: Neil McCartney/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema rejects western pressure

Legit.ng earlier reported that Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), declared that he would gladly seek the hospitality of Nigeria should the United States restrict his visa.

Speaking at a recent gathering in Johannesburg, Malema outlined his party’s stance ahead of its national general council and discussed developments within South Africa’s government of national unity.

Source: Legit.ng