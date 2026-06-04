Nigerian Student Shares How She Almost Got Deported from US and “What Saved Me”

Ayoola Agbona’s first year in the United States was marked by fear, uncertainty, and what she called "shege banza"

Barely two weeks after arriving, she faced the shock of possible deportation due to a miscommunication with her school

Her journey of reinstatement, faith, and perseverance now stands as a powerful lesson for international students navigating visa challenges

Ayoola Agbona, a Nigerian international student, has opened up about her emotional journey in the United States. She revealed that just weeks after arriving on August 31, 2022, she was told to leave the country.

“I was asked to pack my bags and leave the U.S. And honestly, I was even being reported to homeland security. That's how bad this thing… it actually did happen,” she said.

Nigerian student shares her inspiring journey as she faces deportation challenges and regains her F1 status. Photo credit: AyoolaAgbola/PoppyTowson/GettyImages?Youtube

Source: Getty Images

The miscommunication that sparked trouble

Ayoola had gained admission to the University of Central Oklahoma but faced delays in securing an interview date.

When she finally arrived, the school informed her that she could not resume classes and advised her to defer her admission to January 23, 2023. However, deferring meant she could not legally remain in the U.S.

“They sent me a mail… one of the saddest things I've ever received in my entire life. I need to leave the U.S. Then come back in December to resume in January,” she recalled.

Facing immigration challenges

Her situation quickly escalated. By September 13, 2022, her student status was terminated, leaving her classified as “out of status.” This meant she was technically an illegal immigrant. “My school told me we are going to report you to homeland security. It was as if I stole something and I was going to be apprehended for it,” she explained.

Finding a way forward

Determined not to give up, Ayoola sought admission at another U.S. institution. She applied for reinstatement, which allowed her to remain in the country but came with restrictions. She lost her scholarship and had to pay tuition out of pocket.

“You have to be in school. You can’t go back home. You can’t travel out of the country. Honestly, I was more like held up hostage in a particular situation,” she said.

Faith and support

Despite months of uncertainty, Ayoola leaned on her faith, family, and friends. She prayed for resolution and finally received good news in August 2023.

“I waited nine months to get this document… it reads approval notice. So I have been approved back into my F1 status,” she shared with relief.

Lessons for International students

Ayoola’s story highlights the importance of clear communication with schools and strict adherence to visa rules. She advises other international students to avoid resuming studies outside official timelines and warns that working off-campus or poor academic performance can also lead to being out of status.

Her testimony is a reminder that while studying abroad offers opportunities, it also comes with challenges that require resilience, guidance, and support.

See the full video below:

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng