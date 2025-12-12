Julius Malema Says He Would Choose Nigeria Over US Visa

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, has dismissed US visa threats with defiance

The outspoken politician said he would rather embrace African hospitality, citing Nigeria as his preferred destination

In a viral address, Malema contrasted American burgers with Nigerian jollof rice, declaring Africa his true home

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), declared that he would gladly seek the hospitality of Nigeria should the United States restrict his visa.

Speaking at a recent gathering in Johannesburg, Malema outlined his party’s stance ahead of its national general council and discussed developments within South Africa’s government of national unity.

Source: Twitter

The 44-year-old politician criticised the influence of Western nations on South Africa’s politics, stressing that the country’s multi-party democracy should chart its own course.

US visa threat met with defiance

Malema revealed that the United States was threatening to restrict his visa. Responding with sarcasm and defiance, he said that if barred from entering the US, he would simply visit fellow African countries such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

In a now-viral video, Malema described Africa as his true home, a place where he enjoyed “absolute freedom”. He added that the American threat did not concern him because, instead of a US burger, he could freely enjoy Nigerian jollof rice.

“Even if America decides that I should no longer enter America, it is okay, I will enter Zimbabwe, I will enter Botswana, I will enter Nigeria, I will enter Africa, my home,” he said.

“Why should I be concerned about people who are going to feed me burger and make me fat when I can go to Nigeria and eat jollof?

So why must I fight for burger instead of jollof?”

Nigerian hospitality praised

Malema recalled his visit in August for the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual conference, where he was treated to what he described as “nice jollof rice and delicious Nigerian pepper soup”.

“When we were in Nigeria, we were given a nice jollof rice and pepper soup. So you want to threaten me that you will not give me a visa to America or give me a visa to London? I do not care,” he added.

The EFF leader’s remarks highlighted his view that Africa remained his true home, where he felt welcomed and free. His comments, widely shared online, underscored his rejection of Western political pressure and his embrace of African solidarity.

Source: Legit.ng