Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia has fixed Friday, April 17, as the decisive date to hear Blord’s bail application

Following the surprising decision by the Nigerian police to withdraw their opposition, the hearing is expected to proceed without delay

Activist and content creator Seaking, who was present at the court, has assured followers that the tech entrepreneur is in high spirits and "will be out soon

There appears to be renewed hope for embattled cryptocurrency entrepreneur BLORD as a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, April 17, to hear his bail application.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia scheduled the hearing following the filing of the bail request by the businessman’s legal team earlier in the week.

The development was made known by activist and content creator Seaking, who shared a video update after leaving the court.

Blord's bail application is fixed for Friday, April 17. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Seaking expressed optimism that BLORD may regain freedom soon, noting that all parties were present in court.

“We’re just leaving the court on behalf of BLORD, everybody is here. He will be out soon, his bail hearing is 17th April,” he said.

BLORD is currently facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic VeryDarkMan.

Following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the judge ordered that he be remanded at Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application.

His lawyer later filed a bail application on Monday, April 13, setting the stage for legal arguments over whether he should remain in custody.

In another twist, the Nigerian police, who initially filed a counter-affidavit opposing the bail application, later withdrew their objection.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail update on Blord

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vinc60620 stated:

"Please is it that Nigeria system doesn’t work at all Like anytime there’s a court issue or something, people have to going to meet the judge and want to be involve in the case and all. Can’t they leave the judge alone and have their lawyer defend them"

@FavzyBlack noted:

"The “activism” of some of these people is just branding. Build a following, win people’s hearts, then start cashing in on the popularity. Nigeria is really a wild place."

@mustybobbym wrote:

"Why are they ignoring the crimes this guy committed that led to his detention? As a self-acclaimed activist, why would you want to associate with that kind of person? Best to stay away until proven innocent. But I guess people don’t care about their reputations in this country"

Blord has been remanded in Kuje prison for over 12 days. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng