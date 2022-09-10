Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema likened expressing sympathy for the British royal family to celebrating colonialism

Malema said the British royal family was good for nothing while urging the United Kingdom to prioritise reparations to its former colonies

His party also used her passing to highlight what it said was her contribution to a tragic period in Africa’s history

Pretoria - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader and opposition figure in South Africa, Julius Malema has likened expressing sympathy for the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II to celebrating colonialism.

Eye Witness news reports that Malema made the comment while addressing a rally outside the Office of the Public Protector on Friday, September 9.

Malema, who gave the longest speech at the demonstration lashed out at the late British monarch.

He said:

“By mourning and praising the queen, you are celebrating colonialism; you are no different from Helen Zille.”

Malema said the British royal family was good for nothing while urging the United Kingdom to prioritise reparations to its former colonies.

How EFF responded to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Times Live had earlier reported that hours after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died, the EFF on Thursday, September 8 issued a statement saying the party was not among those mourning the British royal.

The party used her passing to highlight what it said was her contribution to a tragic period in SA and Africa’s history.

The EFF said in 1795 Britain, under the leadership of the royal family, took control of territory from Batavian control and assumed permanent control of the territory in 1806. That territory later became known as South Africa.

The EFF said:

“From that moment onwards, native people of this land have never known peace, nor have they ever enjoyed the fruits of the riches of this land, riches which were and still are utilised for the enrichment of the British royal family and those who look like them.”

Outrage as TV presenter celebrates Queen Elizabeth's death live on air

Similarly, an Argentine TV host, Santiago Cúneo popped open a bottle of champagne live on air while announcing the passing of the British monarch.

In footage from the live show, the Argentinian journalist appears surrounded by white and blue balloons—the colors of Argentina's flag—uncorking a champagne bottle and eating finger sandwiches.

Cúneo broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death with incendiary words, announcing that "the old b**** has died.

Ex-footballer Trevor Sinclair sparks outrage over comments after Queen's death

Legit.ng had earlier reported that former England footballer Trevor Sinclair received huge backlash on social media after claiming that 'black and brown' people should not mourn Queen Elizabeth's passing as she allowed racism to 'thrive' during her reign.

Sporting stars from across the globe paid tribute to the Queen after her death was announced.

Sinclair, however, took a different stance and hit out at the British monarchy on Twitter.

