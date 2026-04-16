The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, now with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), confirmed that 2027 will be his final presidential bid

Yul Edochie accused the leaders of the ADC of being "men who have eaten Nigeria individually"

The actor has reiterated his total support for President Tinubu, dismissing the ADC-led protests as a charade

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has weighed in on the recent interview granted by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, who is now aligned with the African Democratic Congress, had earlier appeared on Arise News on April 15, where he criticised Tinubu’s administration and described the president’s performance as disappointing.

The former vice president also confirmed that the 2027 general election would be his final attempt at becoming Nigeria’s president.

Yul Edochie shares his views on Atiku Abubakar's interview with Arise News. Photos: Atiku Abubakar/Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the interview, Yul Edochie took to X on Thursday, April 16, where he shared a message about the political coalition.

“ADC, men wey don chop Nigeria individually before. Now they have gathered as a group to chop the final one and finish Nigeria completely,” he wrote.

The actor also commented on a protest organised by members of the ADC against the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He questioned the track record of individuals leading the coalition, arguing that many had previously held key positions in government without making a significant impact.

“I looked at the ADC led protest & I laughed. All the front men in ADC have been in high positions in Government before but they achieved nothing. Absolutely nothing. They made zero impact in the lives of the citizens. Na them wan fix Nigeria? I stand firmly with President TINUBU,” he added.

During his Arise News appearance, Atiku criticised the current administration and outlined his position ahead of the next election cycle.

He also reflected on his political journey, noting that the 2027 contest would mark the final chapter of his presidential ambition.

Read the posts here:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's comments

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Samaj247 stated:

"The hunger & insecurity in the land is terrible. People are dying everyday...Maybe it should touch your family first before u'll understand the reality on ground. My heartfelt prayers & wishes for u is to be a partaker of these terrible situations..U'll understand then"

@kayodeogundare2 wrote:

"If you can publicly say that the past performances of those in the leadership of the ADV are zero,then you are not only an actor,you are a comedian.This is height of insincerety.There is integrity question provoked here."

@_Sampixels noted:

"Face your candidate who is currently chopping us into poverty. You are also hustling for your turn to chop. People can small you from miles away."

Yul Edochie accuses the leaders of the ADC of being men who have eaten Nigeria individually. Photo: Yul Edochie.

Source: Instagram

What Yul Edochie said about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed the claim that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng