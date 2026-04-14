Nasir El-Rufai had his bail ruling in the case filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) adjourned to 21 April 2026 due to the judge’s bereavement

El-Rufai had appeared in court over a nine-count amended charge involving alleged fraud, abuse of office and corruption

Defence counsel Ubong Akpan had confirmed the adjournment and said the ruling would now be delivered on the rescheduled date

The Kaduna state high court has postponed its ruling on the bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the case brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The decision, which had earlier been scheduled for 14 April 2026, was moved to 21 April 2026 following unforeseen circumstances affecting the trial judge.

Court Takes Fresh Action on El-Rufai Vs ICPC Case

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El-Rufai appears in court as proceedings resume

El-Rufai, who is standing trial on a nine-count amended charge involving allegations of fraud, abuse of office and corruption, arrived at the court premises late on Monday evening.

He was reportedly escorted by ICPC operatives in a white Hilux vehicle and was present for the brief sitting, which lasted less than half an hour, Vanguard reported.

Judge’s bereavement delays ruling

Speaking to journalists after the session, counsel to the defendant, Ubong Akpan, explained that the adjournment became necessary due to the personal loss suffered by the presiding judge.

“His lordship was bereaved and he was unable to put the ruling together. So, we understand these things happen. The ruling has been adjourned to Tuesday next week, April 21, 2026, on the motion for bail,” he said.

Defence reacts to prosecution strategy

Akpan also commented on the broader legal proceedings, suggesting that the case against his client appeared to be expanding across different jurisdictions.

“So, fingers crossed, gentlemen. We are heading to the federal court, which is stage two of the theatre of operations, as the ICPC has decided to charge us in phases,” he said.

He added, “So, maybe Plant Quarantine will join the charge and charge us for importing plants from Egypt. Since the ICPC has decided that it will charge us in different arenas, Daily Trust reported.

Court Takes Fresh Action on El-Rufai Vs ICPC Case

Source: UGC

“So, we are expecting other ones from the Customary Court, the Native Court, and then maybe charges by Plant Quarantine. Since everybody is looking for El-Rufai’s hype. Have a lovely day, gentlemen.”

The matter has now been fixed for 21 April 2026 for the continuation of proceedings on the bail application, while El-Rufai is also expected to appear before the Federal High Court in a related sitting.

Alleged reason ICPC released El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh details have emerged surrounding the release of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with Nigerians expressing mixed reactions over the development.

Sources within the anti-graft agency alleged that El-Rufai was granted temporary freedom on compassionate grounds.

Source: Legit.ng