Annie Idibia shared a dramatic video with veteran actor Nkem Owoh as she appealed to Nigerians to support her latest movie.

The actress admitted she was unhappy over the film's reception and begged fans to watch it

The emotional moment came shortly after Annie announced her return to Nollywood following major changes in her personal life

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay Idibia has shared an emotional video in which she appealed to Nigerians to support her latest movie project.

The actress openly admitted that she was unhappy because many people had not watched her film.

In the now-viral clip posted on her Instagram page, Annie appeared alongside veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia.

Annie Idibia shares a dramatic video with veteran actor Nkem Owoh. Photos: Annie Idibia.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Nkem Owoh noticed Annie looking downcast and decided to ask her what was bothering her.

Rather than brushing off the question, the actress immediately revealed the source of her disappointment.

"I am not happy because they don't want to watch our film. Hey guys, please watch my movie. I am doing it with my boss," she said while gesturing towards the veteran actor.

Annie's appeal comes only days after she announced her return to the movie industry.

The actress had earlier shared clips from a movie set while expressing excitement about stepping back into a profession she has always loved.

According to her, acting remains one of her greatest passions, and she was grateful for another opportunity to tell stories through film.

She also reflected on growth, healing, and embracing new beginnings, sentiments that resonated deeply with many followers who have closely watched her journey over the years.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@_megbos stated:

"Film wey sweet no dey hard to blow. Moreover, no be film anybody wan discuss for timeline currently"

@ZCHIDOSKI noted:

"Nigeria is on fire now . Do movie showing what Nigerians are going through now. Call ebube agu. Isakaba, and people will watch even before it drop. This is why Nollywood have fallen. No thinking director and producer again. Even nkem knows . Akidi made him famous"

@Kaysmart_sinner wrote:

"E no go better for all of Una. Una no get family wey go watch am. Abi no be Nigerians wey go watch am dem Dey kidnap and kill so , madam read the room o"

@offixialAz noted:

"If Annie idibia na Yoruba woman now, people from the east and obidoit movements for don attack her, see everyone silent Hypocrisy kee Una"

@chinemelumma noted:

"Who wants to watch movies,in this ongoing kidnapping rampage across the country.? We have an urgent matter to tackle,fun will come later She should bear with us"

Annie Idibia admits she was unhappy over the film's reception and begged fans to watch it. Photo: Annie Idibia.

Source: Instagram

Annie was spotted with a wedding ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia sparked online buzz after being spotted wearing her wedding ring during a recent outing in South Africa.

This sighting came just days after she quietly reverted her social media name to Annie Idibia from Annie Macaulay, stirring speculation about her marital status.

In videos from a club event she hosted, Annie's wedding finger prominently displayed the band, though she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng