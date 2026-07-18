Lionel Messi finally addressed the famous 2007 photo showing him bathing baby Lamine Yamal, calling the coincidence insane

Both Argentina and Spain stars had stayed silent on the viral image until their paths crossed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Messi praised Yamal as a fantastic player while admitting he hopes Spain does not have their best day in the final

Lionel Messi has broken his long silence on the viral 2007 photograph that shows him bathing a baby, Lamine Yamal, during a UNICEF event.

The photograph, taken nearly two decades ago, resurfaced online when it became clear that Messi and Yamal were on a collision course at the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi at a FIFA event before the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Despite widespread attention, neither player publicly acknowledged the image until Messi's remarks, describing the twist of fate that has brought the two of them to the biggest match in world football as nothing short of extraordinary.

Messi speaks about viral photo

Speaking at a FIFA event ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Messi said:

“It's incredible that we're here today, Lamine and I, facing each other after a photo was taken of us when he was just a baby. Life is full of surprises. We'll try to play a great match, but I hope he and his team don't have their best day.”

The Argentine captain was also candid about his admiration for the Spanish teenage sensation, crediting his connection to Barcelona as a reason he has followed Yamal's rise closely.

“Lamine is a fantastic player, and I follow him closely because he plays for a club I love, and I always wish him all the best. We [Barça] are very lucky to have Yamal, because what's good for him is also good for our Barcelona,” he added.

Yamal, who grew up idolising Messi, has yet to address the photograph directly. The Spain winger's dream of competing against his idol has now materialised at the World Cup final, the most prominent stage football can offer.

Joan Monfort speaks about viral photo

Legit.ng previously reported that Joan Monfort spoke about the viral photo of Lionel Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal, which he took in 2007.

Monfort admits that the picture is magical then and now, and it has made him start believing that there is a supreme being above watching us all.

Source: Legit.ng