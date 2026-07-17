Sharon Oluwalana, a 21-year-old law graduate, was called to the Nigerian Bar on July 10, 2026, and she celebrated the milestone on social media

Sharon earned both her LLB and BL degrees with Second Class Upper Division, completing eight years of academic work

Her LinkedIn post celebrating the academic and career milestone quickly drew attention and warm reactions from her network

Sharon Oluwalana, a 21-year-old Nigerian law graduate, has become a qualified Barrister and Solicitor in the Supreme Court of Nigeria after being called to the Nigerian Bar on July 10, 2026.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn on July 15, 2026, Sharon described the achievement as the product of eight years of hard work, prayers, tears, and support from the people around her.

A young lady becomes a lawyer at the age of 21. Photo Credit; LinkedIn/Sharon Oluwalana

Source: UGC

She credited her family and friends for standing by her throughout the journey.

Sharon Oluwalana's academic achievement

Sharon completed her LLB at Joseph Ayo Babalola University and went on to earn her BL from the Nigerian Law School, both with Second Class Upper Division grades.

The double distinction at such a young age made her announcement stand out to many who came across it online.

Reintroducing herself in the LinkedIn post, she signed off with her new credentials, including her AICMC designation, and invited her network to address her as "The Lawww!"

Beyond law, Sharon has also been building a career as a virtual assistant while nurturing an interest in data protection and privacy law.

Reactions to Sahron's call to bar

Colleagues and well-wishers filled the comments section with congratulations for the young lawyer.

@Kene Enemmo said:

"The law! Kudos and accolades on your giant strides."

@Joy Chukwuemeka said:

"Congratulationsss😊. Your outfit is soo beautiful and you are the most beautiful."

@Bolaji Habib said:

"A lawyer at 21 and a double Second Class Upper?! That is an incredible testament to your dedication, intellect, and grace, Sharon! Huge congratulations on being called to the Nigerian Bar. May your legal career be filled with landmark wins and great impact. Congratulations, 'The Lawww!' 🎓🎉"

@Rukayat Agboola said:

"Welcome to the largest bar in Africa counsel"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who dreamt of becoming a lawyer when she was 16 had bagged a law degree years later.

Lady becomes lawyer, achieves childhood dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had achieved her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer.

A throwback photo posted on her TikTok account shows the lady dressed as a lawyer when she was a child.

The lady, Tamara, said the old photograph was taken on the day her elder brother, who is also a lawyer, was called to the bar.

Source: Legit.ng