Kefiano Wungak Ropshik visited key Plateau political stakeholder, Damishi Sango, to commiserate with him following painful bereavements

Sango lost two "beloved siblings" within the space of a few days, making the losses particularly difficult for the family

Ropshik, popularly known as 'Kefiano', extended his thoughts and prayers to the Sango family during the period of mourning

Jos, Plateau state - Kefas Wungak Ropshik, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state for the 2027 elections, has paid a condolence visit to elder statesman Damishi Sango, following the death of two of the latter's siblings within a matter of days.

Legit.ng reports that Sango is an ex-minister of youth and sports and a former Plateau state chairman of the opposition party.

Kefas Wungak Ropshik visits former youth and sports minister Damishi Sango to offer condolences after the deaths of two of Sango's siblings within days. Photo credit: @KefianoKefas

Source: Twitter

Ropshik announced the condolence visit on Friday, July 17, describing the back-to-back losses as painful and expressing deep sympathy for Sango and those close to him.

He wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I, Kefiano Wungak Ropshik, paid a condolence visit to our respected elder statesman, Hon. Damishi Sango, to commiserate with him over the painful loss of his two beloved siblings within the span of a few days."

Ropshik added that his thoughts and prayers remain with the Sango family as they navigate what he described as a difficult time.

Read Ropshik's post on X about Sango's family losses below:

Legit.ng reports that the visit underlines the regard in which Sango is held among his peers, with Ropshik referring to him as a respected figure whose well-being warranted a personal show of support during the period of grief.

While local officials and leaders have visited Sango to mourn with him, the specific medical or natural causes of the PDP chieftain's siblings' deaths have not been publicly disclosed by the Sango family.

Damishi Sango's profile

Sango was sworn in as sports minister in June 1999 in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's first cabinet.

In January 2001, Obasanjo dropped Sango from his cabinet.

After leaving the ministry of sports and social development, Sango held various government appointments, including the chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission and a member of the board of the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission ( NIWRMC).

Read more on Kefas Ropshik

Tinubu mourns Dame Amaechi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, mother of former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

In a condolence message, President Tinubu described the late matriarch as a woman of deep Catholic faith, exemplary family values and unwavering commitment to raising children dedicated to service.

Tinubu urged the bereaved family to take solace in the enduring legacy of faith, dignity and service that Dame Amaechi left behind for her children, the Catholic Church and society.

Source: Legit.ng