Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko defended President Tinubu's administration during a recent interview

Kosoko argued Nigerians should give the government more time, comparing governance to an unfinished building project

The actor also warned young Nigerians that opposition figures were using them to push an anti-government agenda

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has stepped into the political debate surrounding President Bola Tinubu's administration, urging Nigerians to exercise patience before drawing conclusions about the government's performance.

Speaking in an interview with FeelrightnewsTV published on Instagram on July 15, Jide Kosoko made his position clear from the outset, saying that no leader is beyond error.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko speaks on President Bola Tinubu's reforms and urges Nigerians not to judge the administration too early. Photo: princejidekosoko/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

To make his case, the Yoruba actor drew an analogy between leadership and construction.

In his view, just as you would not grade a building while it is still under construction, Nigerians should hold off on judging the administration until its policies have had time to fully take shape.

"Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not God. That means he cannot be perfect," he said.

"If you are building a house, you cannot assess such a building and give it a pass mark until the building is completed," he said.

Jide Kosoko also took aim at what he described as a coordinated campaign by opposition voices to sway public opinion, particularly among younger Nigerians.

Kosoko, the Oloja of Lagos, alleged that certain individuals were crafting narratives specifically designed to turn Gen Z against the government.

"They know you, Gen Z. You are easy to manipulate and control. Once they control you, you will all go on overdrive," he warned.

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko comments on President Bola Tinubu's administration during a recent interview. Photo: princejidekosoko/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko speaks on activists and economic hardship

The actor went further, raising questions about the integrity of some activists who publicly criticise the Tinubu administration.

He alleged that some of them quietly receive government money while positioning themselves as independent voices.

"The so-called activists, we know how they take money from government but come out to influence citizens. But when we talk, they accuse us of taking money to support the government. As if we don't have a mind of our own, as if we don't have family members suffering or as if we are enjoying well," he said.

Actor Jide Kosoko did not shy away from acknowledging the real economic strain many Nigerians are currently facing.

However, he pushed back against the idea of direct cash transfers as a quick fix, arguing that the country's population makes such an approach impractical.

His position was that the government's ongoing reforms deserve more time before any fair assessment can be made.

Watch Jide Kosoko's full interview about Tinubu's administration below:

Actor Jide Kosoko speaks on movie promotions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Jide Kosoko shared his perspective on the growing trend of using dance skits to promote Nigerian movies.

While addressing the recent debate started by Kunle Afolayan, the respected actor stated on TVC News that proper organisation is better than dancing.

The movie star explained that even though Funke Akindele’s dancing strategy brings returns in Nigeria, it is not the standard practice globally.

Source: Legit.ng