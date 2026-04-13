Phrank Shaibu criticised claims by Festus Keyamo that Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained politically ahead of opposition figures

Shaibu argued that Tinubu’s past opposition success did not translate into effective governance, insisting leadership should be judged by results

The exchange escalated political tensions ahead of 2027 as the opposition raised concerns over rising hardship and insecurity under the current administration

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticised comments by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political standing ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, dismissed Keyamo’s claims that Tinubu remains politically ahead of opposition figures, arguing that past achievements do not translate into present governance success.

Atiku's Camp Blast Top Tinubu's Minister Over 2027 Statement

Source: Twitter

Keyamo highlights Tinubu’s political journey

Keyamo had earlier taken to his verified X account to emphasise Tinubu’s long-standing role in opposition politics and his eventual rise to power.

“The very unique thing about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that he fought from the deep end of opposition to become President of Nigeria,” he wrote.

Atiku's camp says governance must be judged by results

Reacting via his X handle, Shaibu rejected the assertion, insisting that leadership should be measured by outcomes rather than political history.

“Tinubu may have excelled in opposition politics, but governance is about results, not rhetoric,” he said.

He added,

“The myth of invincibility is often the last refuge of a failing narrative.”

Opposition raises concerns over economy and security

In a more detailed response, Shaibu criticised the current administration’s handling of key national issues, including the rising cost of living and insecurity.

“The myth of invincibility is often the last refuge of a failing narrative. Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have had his moments in opposition politics, but governance is not a game of ches, it is a duty to deliver results. Today, Nigerians are not asking who once outfoxed whom in 2007; they are asking why hunger is rising, why insecurity persists, and why the cost of living has become unbearable.

“Being ‘100 steps ahead’ should reflect in better lives for citizens, not in clever political storytelling. If anything, the current realities suggest a government struggling to keep pace with the very crises confronting it.

"History may remember political battles, but the present will judge leadership by performance, and on that scale, no amount of myth-making can mask the truth. He is an abysmal FAILURE!”

Fresh criticism follows in follow-up statement

Shaibu continued his criticism in a subsequent post, questioning the impact of political strategy on citizens’ welfare.

“Being ‘100 steps ahead’ scheming means nothing when millions of Nigerians are being dragged backwards by hunger, insecurity, and a collapsing standard of living. What is the value of strategy if it cannot put food on the table, secure lives, or restore dignity to the average citizen? Governance is not a masterclass in manipulation, it is a test of compassion, competence, and courage.

Atiku's Camp Blast Top Tinubu's Minister Over 2027 Statement

Source: Facebook

"Today, Nigerians are not impressed by recycled opposition tactics dressed up as brilliance; they are confronted daily by empty pockets, unsafe communities, and a government that appears disconnected from their pain. No amount of propaganda can mask a reality that is this loud.”

Political tensions build ahead of 2027 elections

The exchange highlights growing political tensions between the ruling government and opposition figures as early positioning for the 2027 elections intensifies.

While Keyamo’s remarks underscored confidence in Tinubu’s political experience, the opposition maintains that current governance challenges will ultimately shape voter decisions.

Atiku tackles Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over remarks comparing Nigeria’s fuel prices with those of other African countries, arguing that such comparisons do not reflect the real economic hardship faced by citizens.

Atiku spoke in a statement issued in Abuja through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Source: Legit.ng