Atiku Abubakar has described the military airstrike that killed many traders in a border market as a tragic failure

The former vice president said the Jilli Market airstrike highlighted the collateral damage in the fight against terrorism

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) called for urgent action to uphold Nigeria's duty of protecting its citizens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said the military airstrike that killed many traders was a tragic and devastating failure.

Legit.ng reports that a military airstrike on Jilli Market reportedly killed at least 56 people, with 14 others seriously injured.

The tragic incident allegedly occurred during a military operation against Boko Haram insurgents.

Atiku said the traders were once again reduced to collateral damage in the fight against terrorism.

He said Nigerians are unsafe both from terrorists and from the very operations meant to protect them.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) stated this in a post shared via his X handle @atiku, while reacting to the Jilli market airstrike

“The Jilli market airstrike that killed scores of innocent traders is not just tragic, but a devastating failure that must outrage every conscience.

“While targeting insurgents, innocent Nigerians were once again reduced to collateral damage. How long will citizens remain unsafe both from terrorists and from the very operations meant to protect them? “

Atiku asked what the value of Nigerian lives is?

He called for urgent review and decisive action to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities.

“Nigeria must uphold its duty to protect its citizens. That is the ultimate essence of National Security.”

Nigerians react as airstrike kills many in market

@billad24

The Nigerian troops carefully carried out an air strike through planned intelligence operations after rigorous surveillance, human intelligence, and monitoring of terrorists and their logistics groups. Not civilians, this is a false claim. The area doesn't even look like a market.

@kolawole_abd

Your Excellency, Sir, you are an aspiring Commander-in-Chief. Please stop denigrating and condemning your potential troops in public. Issue your statement or letter to the military authorities directly.

@Lexiiesz

Anytime the military hits a terrorist camp, u guys come up with "innocent civilians." The north is the problem of the north. Una go dey alright las las. Until then, we are voting Asiwaju for a second term in 2027.

@realadnantweet

It really pains me. I am asking how a trained pilot of military aircraft cannot differentiate between civilian villages & terrorists’ enclaves? It seems there’s something sinister behind the incessant attack on Northern Nigeria.

NAF airstrikes kill over 40 terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed over 40 terrorists in coordinated airstrikes in Borno State.

The NAF airstrikes supported by actionable intelligence disrupted planned attacks by terrorists on January 15 and 16, 2026

NAF operations targeted terrorist regrouping attempts, successfully neutralizing fleeing militants in the Tumbuns area of Borno State.

NAF strikes destroy terrorist enclave in Sambisa Forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI carried out a strike operation against terrorists.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a devastating precision strike on a terrorist enclave in Sambisa.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, shared more details about the successful operation.

Source: Legit.ng