Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about the questions his children have asked about their different mothers and living arrangements

The singer recalled the moment his first daughter, Imade, confronted him after seeing him dance with women on television

Davido said he makes a conscious effort to remain present in the lives of all his children despite the complexities of his family structure

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about the realities of raising children with different women.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the singer revealed that his two eldest daughters, Imade and Hailey, have become curious about their family situation as they grow older.

According to Davido, the children have asked why they have different mothers and why they do not live with him.

Davido opens up about the questions his children have asked about their different mothers. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

But one particular question from Imade caught him off guard.

Davido recalled how his first daughter once confronted him after seeing him dancing with two women on television.

“One day, my first daughter walked up to me and said, ‘Daddy, I saw you on TV holding and dancing with two girls’,” he said.

The singer explained that such moments have made him more conscious of how his public life affects his children.

Despite having children with multiple women, Davido said he tries to remain involved in their lives.

The singer has six children, including Imade, Hailey and Dawson, while he shares twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke. The couple also tragically lost their son, Ifeanyi.

Watch the X video of Davido speaking about his daughters here:

Reactions trail Davido's revelation about his daughters

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@khunby1 stated:

"You guys will sha go and dig out old videos of him . For what exactly? Now baby mama fans will start their toxicity on Facebook. They will start saying he regrets getting married."

@its_Miguel04 noted:

"Daughter that thing you saw on TV is what pays daddy bills and take care of you"

Davido recalls the moment his first daughter, Imade, confronted him after seeing him dance with women on television. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies by location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly than when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng