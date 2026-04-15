Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has signalled his readiness to support a consensus candidate within the African Democratic Congress coalition

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time , Atiku stressed that unity and consensus remain the coalition’s priority

He confirmed he would step aside for any winner, including Peter Obi, if chosen by the coalition

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his willingness to support any consensus candidate that emerges within the coalition being built around the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This includes former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

Atiku Abubakar supports coalition unity as consensus candidate selection remains the ADC priority. Photo credit: AAtiku/PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Atiku made these remarks during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, where he addressed questions on unity within the coalition and the process of selecting a presidential candidate.

Consensus as preferred option

Responding to whether he would step aside in the interest of unity if a consensus candidate emerges, Atiku clarified that the focus should be on support rather than withdrawal. He stated:

“It’s not the issue of stepping aside, rather would I support? In the coalition, the first option would be to work out a consensus, if that doesn’t emerge then we go for direct primary and I will support anybody who emerges.”

He emphasised that consensus remains the preferred option for the coalition, adding:

“Consensus is the first option as far as the party is concerned, we will aim at consensus, if we don’t get it then we go for election.”

ADC coalition promotes consensus politics as Atiku Abubakar pledges support for any winner. Photo credit: AAtiku/x

Source: Twitter

Position on Peter Obi

When specifically asked if he would step aside for Obi if he is considered more popular, Atiku reiterated his position:

“I will step aside for any winner.”

Pressed further on whether that would include Obi, Atiku responded:

“Of course, if he is a contender, why not.”

Atiku’s remarks highlight his commitment to coalition unity and his openness to supporting a consensus candidate, reinforcing the ADC’s focus on collaboration and collective decision-making in the run-up to the presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a revised timetable, and debates around consensus candidates, reforms, and leadership are already shaping the political landscape.

Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, scheduled for January 16, 2027, will be a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic journey. Citizens will vote for the president, vice president, legislators, governors, and state assemblies under a revised timetable by INEC.

The Electoral Act 2026 introduces reforms aimed at improving transparency. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has announced this will be his last presidential contest, while civil society groups are pressing candidates to adopt SDG-focused manifestos. Despite reforms, analysts caution that political tensions, voter disengagement, and potential malpractice could make the elections unpredictable and highly contested.

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