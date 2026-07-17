A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video urging fellow Nigerians planning to japa to stock up on jeans before leaving the country

She compared jeans prices at Primark, one of the UK's cheapest clothing retailers, to what the same item cost in Nigeria and thrift markets

The lady also warned against getting 'rugged' jeans in Nigeria before travelling, sharing a personal regret about being underprepared for UK winter

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after sharing a surprisingly practical piece of relocation advice.

In the clip, she advised people to buy jeans in Nigeria before beginning their relocation journey to the United Kingdom.

Nigerian lady's relocation tip about jeans trends online. Photo credit: @Cynthia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the selfie-style video filmed across multiple locations, the curly-haired creator identified as Cynthia walked viewers through a straightforward cost comparison that clearly struck a nerve.

Her message, delivered with casual, friend-to-friend energy, was simple, jeans that cost as little as ₦7,000 to ₦20,000 at Nigerian thrift stores, or around ₦15,000 for a quality pair at a regular shop, set you back roughly £17 (approximately ₦30,000) at Primark, one of the most affordable clothing retailers in the UK.

Why Nigerians were told to shop before relocating

The video opened outdoors near a building in what appeared to be Nigeria, then cut to indoor scenes at what looked like Primark and Tesco in the UK, giving viewers a visual sense of both worlds.

The on-screen caption throughout read:

"Buy your Jeans in Nigeria before relocating to the UK."

Her point was not just about saving money but about being prepared. She specifically cautioned against getting jeans distressed or "ruggedized" before travelling, admitting she made that mistake herself and found herself ill-equipped once the UK winter arrived.

Nigerians react to advice about jeans

The video quickly drew responses from Nigerians both at home and abroad, many of whom had their own stories to add.

@Czar said:

"My least JD jeans is £40. Next time I enter Nigeria, na only cloths I dey carry come back."

@Nelly_nailedit said:

"People saying you can't buy a good jeans of 20k in Nigeria abeg which part of Nigeria una de."

@Superkenny said:

"My brother bought jeans for me from Canada for $35 while some are $30 and he bought 6 pieces and I dey blame my self make I tell am to send me the money to buy it my self here."

See the post below:

UK-based lady shares her bitter experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK shared a tearful 3 am video listing the burdens that keep immigrants awake at night.

She named debt, visa expiration, workplace drama, mortgage payments, and school fees as the battles UK residents constantly fight.

Source: Legit.ng