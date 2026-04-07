Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has denied resignation rumours amid social media frenzy regarding the 2027 elections

The circulated resignation letter fueled misinformation during a critical political timeline in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria

Wike labelled the resignation claims as false, highlighting the rise of unchecked social media narratives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, April 7, denied reports that he has resigned from his position.

Legit.ng recalls that in late March 2026, a purported resignation letter allegedly written by Wike began circulating widely across social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter).

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dispels claims that he quit from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Spurious resignation claim about Wike trends

The document, dated Monday, March 30, 2026, claimed that the FCT Minister had stepped down from his position to enable him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The timing of the claim greatly contributed to its rapid spread. It came just as the widely discussed March 31 deadline, set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, required political appointees intending to contest the 2027 general elections to resign. This context made the narrative seem plausible to many, resulting in widespread sharing without proper verification.

As the document circulated, several social media posts amplified the claim and presented it as confirmed news. This claim appeared across different Facebook pages and groups, including those suggesting that the presidency had accepted the resignation or that the minister had officially stepped down to pursue political ambition.

Despite the volume of posts, none of these claims was backed by official statements or credible confirmations. Instead, the narrative spread primarily through user-generated content, reposts, and unverified blogs.

Nyesom Wike confirms he remains in his role as FCT Minister, dismissing resignation rumours. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

'Wike hasn't resigned as FCT minister'

But speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, Wike quashed reports suggesting he has resigned from office, describing the claims as false and misleading amid growing public scrutiny of him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said:

"Now that we have social media and all kinds of stories, I don't know whether it is April Fool's Day. Somebody said I have resigned to contest (in the 2027 elections). And the people even forged my signature.

"People were calling me left, right and centre. All kinds of things."

The full video of the ex-Rivers State governor’s interview, courtesy of Channels TV, is available below on X:

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

Tinubu urged to sack Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Movement (TAM) sent a message to President Tinubu and vehemently condemned what it called the outrageous and delusional statements of Wike.

TAM tackled Wike, saying the FCT minister claimed credit for roads and water projects "as if they were funded by his personal piggy bank."

Source: Legit.ng