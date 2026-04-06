IBAN demanded an apology from Nigerian minister Nyesom Wike over threats to journalist Seun Okinbaloye

Wike's recent remarks, widely considered violent, could escalate tensions between the government and the media in Nigeria, according to IBAN

Failure by Wike to retract his statement may lead to the media boycott of the FCT minister's periodic engagements

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has asked Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to retract controversial remarks he made about Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television.

IBAN's demand comes 48 hours after the Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) called on Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to immediately invite Wike for questioning.

IBAN urges FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to retract remarks about journalist Seun Okinbaloye as CP-PDP calls for police action. Photo credit: Seun Okinbaloye, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

According to The Cable in a report on Monday, April, 6, IBAN threatened to boycott all media engagements organised by the minister if he does not publicly apologise to the journalist.

Recall that Wike, during a media chat in Abuja on Friday, April 3, threatened to shoot Okinbaloye over the journalist’s comments on the possibility of Nigeria becoming a one-party state.

Speaking on his programme, Okinbaloye had said it was disappointing that the 2027 elections were shaping up as a contest dominated by one political party, citing the crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He said that Nigeria is “doomed democratically” if the only viable opposition, ADC, is unable to contest the 2027 elections.

Reacting to Okinbaloye, Wike had said: “I was surprised yesterday, thoroughly surprised. If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him.”

Broadcasters in Nigeria tackle Wike

In a statement by Ahmed Ramalan, IBAN chairman; and Fidelis Duker, acting general secretary; the association expressed concern over the implications of the comment aired during a live television interview.

IBAN stated that even though the minister later shared that he did not intend to cause physical harm to the journalist, the utterance was inappropriate from a public official.

The association said expressions suggesting violence could be interpreted as intimidation of journalists, adding that such remarks could contribute to a hostile environment for media practitioners.

It said journalists in the country already face several challenges, including surveillance, attacks, and arbitrary arrests.

IBAN asks Wike to apologise

BAN asked Wike to retract his commentary and issue a public apology to Okinbaloye and the media community.

The association also urged the minister to reaffirm his commitment to press freedom in line with sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 constitution.

IBAN said failure to comply could lead to a boycott by independent broadcast stations.

The association said:

“Should the minister fail to meet these requests within a reasonable period, IBAN will have no choice but to advise all independent broadcast stations to suspend coverage of all press briefings, media chats, and official news conferences hosted by the FCT minister."

Nyesom Wike faces criticism for threatening a Channels TV anchor. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

'I'm not afraid' - Okinbaloye

Meanwhile, Channels Television journalist Okinbaloye has said that he is not afraid and that he will never be intimidated regarding the comments from Wike against him.

Reacting on Sunday evening, April 5, while anchoring Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Okinbaloye stressed that he would not be scared or intimidated by the minister’s threat.

“Let me be clear, I’m not afraid, and I will never be intimidated.

“Journalism grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power."

He added that Wike has also contacted him to clarify that he meant no harm.

Okinbaliye stated:

“While that is noted, it is important to emphasise that violent rhetoric or suggesting threats are never appropriate responses in a decent democratic society.

“We may disagree, and as humans, we may err, but we must never descend into hostility or harm."

Okinbaloye's trending video can be watched in full below on X:

Wike’s threat called hyperbolic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications to Wike, said his principal’s comment about Okinbaloye was in a “hyperbolic context”.

In a statement, Olayinka said Wike and Okinbaloye spoke on the telephone over the comment.

Clarifying Wike’s comment, Olayinka said the minister did not have the intention to shoot Okinbaloye, noting that he was only angry that the journalist acted like an “interested party” in the ADC leadership crisis.

Source: Legit.ng